6 Messages Every Student Should Hear On The First Day Of School

by Terry Heick &&Jackie Gerstein

For particular training and professional development around technology integration, contact TeachThought Professional Development to bring Jackie Gerstein and other TeachThought specialists to your school today.

I took an excerpt of a current post by Jackie, 6 Activities I Use To Build Connections With Students At The Beginning Of The Year, due to the fact that it appeared too important to get buried in a post on a various subject.

She was discussing messages she desires trainees to hear– to ‘start the year with.’ She didn’t plan for it to be an end- all/be- all of messages for all trainees all over, however rather the messages she provides to her trainees in the context of what her trainees will be doing and how she will be mentor.

Because I liked her messages a lot, I modified them a bit for a larger audience, which you’ll discover listed below.

There are lots of messages that trainees ‘need’ to hear, however I revealed restraint (might’ve been 50) and stuck to 6. If I did the post tomorrow, I might see it all in a different way. Feel complimentary to include yours to the remarks listed below.

6 Messages Every Student Should Hear On The First Day Of School

Beginning class with a concentrate on connections instead of content offers …