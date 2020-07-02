6 FC Dallas players test positive for coronavirus

Two of the players tested positive for Covid-19 after the team was tested Saturday if they arrived in Orlando, Florida. Four others tested positive previously two days, MLS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The players, who have maybe not been identified, are in self-isolation at the team’s designed hotel in the Walt Disney World Resort, that is hosting the tournament set to begin on July 8.

The announcement comes as major league sports in the US begin executing their plans to play amid the pandemic while the number of coronavirus cases across the country keep increasing.

MLS created a series of safety protocols for its shortened season in hopes in order to avoid a coronavirus outbreak one of the teams. Those measures include regular testing, social distancing and the usage of face masks.

A total of 392 people including players, coaches and personnel have been tested since the teams began arriving in Florida, and the FC Dallas players will be the only individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19, MLS said. “While in isolation, the individuals are in daily communication with and receive remote care from a healthcare provider, including monitoring of symptoms and regular follow-up testing,” the league said. The remaining FC Dallas delegation are “quarantining in their hotel rooms pending the results” of additional Covid-19 tests. The team is not in contact with other teams simply because they arrived in Florida, MLS said. The team said in a statement that the players, coaches and staff tested negative for the herpes virus before they traveled to Florida. It’s unclear how the diagnoses will impact the team’s future in the tournament. FC Dallas has its first match scheduled for July 9 against Vancouver. Several MLS players from multiple teams have tested positive since March. In the weeks before traveling to Florida and after resuming training, a total of 18 players and six staff members tested positive, MLS has said. MLS is resuming play later this month after the National Women’s Soccer League began playing in late June. The NBA will resume its season on July 30 with 22 teams traveling to play at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Source link