6 days after reopening, University of Alabama has 500 COVID-19 cases

On Monday, 6 days after the very first classes started at the University of Alabama, the school reported an overall of 566 cases of the coronavirus.

The school has utilized a combination of in-person and hybrid courses in the scholastic year since of the pandemic.

As trainees went back to school around the very first day of school on August 19, images distributed on social networks showing what appeared to be University of Alabama students crowding outside bars in Tuscaloosa, where the flagship campus is.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox

On Monday, the University of Alabama’s president said in a letter to trainees, professors, and personnel that the increase in favorable coronavirus cases was “unacceptable.” He included that infractions of health and wellness procedures “both on and off campus” underwent “harsh disciplinary action, up to and including suspension from UA.” However, he stated “completing the fall semester together” was his objective.

The University of Alabama did not right away react to Business Insider’s ask for talk about whether its strategies to resume have actually altered because the spike inCOVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, the school’s trainee paper released a viewpoint column one day after reopening that slammed the university.

"Students have taken the University's requirements as suggestions solely because administration has as well," the