On May 20, at 2:25 pm, the National Center for Crisis Management received a call that an accident had taken place near the “Hayrenik” cinema in Yerevan. There is a blocked citizen.
A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the Yerjan city rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry և The rescue group of the special rescue center of the Rescue Forces Department left for the scene.
It turned out that “Ford Explorer”, “Kia Forte” (driver: M ․ ․), “BMW 3” (driver: N ․ M ․, born in 2000,), “Opel Astra G” (driver: M ․ S ծն, born in 1995,), “Opel Astra G” (driver: M ․ H ․, born in 1992 ․) և “Mercedes C180” cars.
The rescuers took the driver of the “Ford Explorer” car out of the car, provided first aid and brought him closer to the ambulance. The driver died.
