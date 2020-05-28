6 appear in UK court over British-Lebanese shooting victim – Middle East Monitor

Six folks have appeared in a UK court charged with the homicide of 19-year-old British-Lebanese girl Aya Ha chem.

Hachem died after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest in a drive-by shooting on 17 May. The British-Lebanese was gunned down whereas on her option to store at Lidl, simply 100 metres from her household’s dwelling.

The court heard the shooting was a part of a enterprise dispute between two rival tyre corporations – RI Tyres and Quick Shine.

Alexander Langhorn, for the prosecution, stated it was the Crown’s case that the supposed goal was Pachah Khan, proprietor and supervisor of Quick Shine.

The six defendants, Blackburn residents Feroz Suleman, 39, Kashif Manzoor, 24, Ayaz Hussain, 34, Judy Chapman, 26, Uthman Satia, 28, and Abubakir Satia, 31, appeared by way of video hyperlink at Preston Crown Court. The six are additionally charged with the tried homicide of Khan.

The sextet have been remanded in custody forward of a listening to on 16 October when they are going to be anticipated to enter pleas.

A provisional trial date of 4 May subsequent 12 months was set. However, the honorary recorder of Preston, Judge Mark Brown, stated this date was “a worst-case scenario” and hoped it could be introduced ahead.

In a press release final week, her mother and father stated: “Our beautiful daughter, Aya, has been taken from us in the most horrific circumstances. She was the most loyal, devoted daughter who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her brothers and sisters.”

“She excelled in her studies both at Blackburn Central High School and at Salford University, where she was in her second year and dreamt of becoming a solicitor. She had just completed her exams and was learning to drive.”

Hachem was born in Lebanon and arrived in Britain a decade in the past together with her household. Her father, Ishmael, secured his British citizenship final 12 months, the Times reported.

After her tragic loss of life final week, Hachem’s physique was transported to Lebanon, the place her household and associates carried her coffin from their household home in Koleileh to the household’s cemetery, in a southern custom.

The journey was the primary time Aya’s father had returned to Lebanon for the reason that household’s departure ten years in the past.

Head of the Koleileh municipality, Mohamad Chemali, advised Middle East Eye (MEE), the village had been observing coronavirus-related restrictions, however had made an exception for Hachem’s funeral.

“The shock was immense, the extended family and the residents of Koleileh want to honour the death of young Aya,” Chemali stated.

“We thought the UK would provide her with better opportunities, a safe life and better prospects. We were wrong; it offered death.”