6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southwest Nevada, shaking felt hundreds of miles away

There were no reports of injuries or damages in the Tonopah town, around three hours north of Las Vegas. Tonopah is home to the Tonopah Test Range, home of the U.S. Aviation based armed forces’ test site of exploratory and arranged airplane and renowned for its association with Area 51 devotees.

In Esmeralda, Nevada, post-quake in a similar region were recorded inside 15 minutes coming from 3.8 to quality of 4.9. This is the third 3.0 greatness seismic tremor over the most recent 10 days for the region, according to the LA Times.

According to contributed reports from the USGS, citizens as far east as Salt Lake City, Utah, revealed feeling the shudder and as far southwest as San Diego, a 750-mile scope of announced effects.

