5GHz WiFi Range Extender – 1200Mbps WiFi Long Range Extender Repeater/Access Point/Router Dual Band Wireless Signal Booster & Ethernet Port WiFi Range Amplifier 4 External Antennas



Price: $37.99

(as of Aug 17,2020 15:00:24 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Maximum Heat Dissipation

The three-side heat dissipation design can effectively prevent the intrusion from dust and quickly dissipate heat. It enhances stability during working process and extends lifetime.

One Button Operation

The button on the left has two purposes. If you press it for 2 seconds, it will turn into WPS function, and 8 seconds for restart.

IF your host router has a WPS button, you can set it up simply by pressing the WPS button, which only takes few seconds! The Wi-Fi Extender will automatically connect to the host router. Very easy to set up!

Metal Ethernet Ports

Use Ethernet cable to connect a wired device like a game console or a smart TV to your Wi-Fi network directly. The repeater will work as a wireless access point, converting a wired network to a wireless network.

Adjustable 180° High Gain external Antenna

All the Dead spots in house with weak Wi-Fi coverage will be eliminated. It suits for any types of houses. Extend wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wired areas for your home and office.

Intelligently Selects between Dual Band

This Wi-Fi extender offers up to 300Mbps for 2.4GHz and 867Mbps for 5GHz. Total speed of 1200Mbps is now available for you. (Note:2.4GHz: Penetration is good, transmission distance is more longer; 5GHZ: The speed is more faster, but the penetration is not better than 2.4G)

Smart Connect up to 15 Devices

Compatible with almost all devices that support Wi-Fi, such as smart phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, TVs, etc.

【Dual Band AC1200 High Speed】The Dual band Wi-Fi boosters can deliver the stable wireless network. The total speed is up to 1200Mbps (300mbps+867mbps). You can enjoy HD video, play games or transfer large digital files anywhere you want in your house. Ideal for extending Wi-Fi to devices like iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac, Android devices, PlayStation, Fire stick, PS, Xbox and etc. (Tips：The actual network speed will be affected by the network speed of the main router and the surrounding environment)

【Convenient Design】 The Repeater/Access Point Mode to cater your demand. Repeater Mode is for extending Wi-Fi coverage of an existing wireless network. AP Mode is for covering a wired network to a wireless network. Includes two Ethernet ports and 4 External Antennas to achieve the best performance, being able to connect to any wired Ethernet device while boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage.

【Universal Compatibility】This wireless network extender can be used with any 802.11b/g/n/a/ac wireless Internet router, enabling you to easily extend the range of your home Wi-Fi network and keep all your mobile devices connected without having to purchase more equipment. And this Wi-Fi repeater is small and well-designed, being able to be easily blended into your home decor.

【Quick & Easy set up】 Easily expand wireless coverage at a push of the WPS button 3s; Or set up via browser website(192.168.188.1) on almost any devices, including Windows/Android/iOS mobile platforms.

【Safe Network Access】The wireless Wi-Fi extender with wireless encryption, which means you can achieve wireless encryption setting easily. It is also able to maximize the network security, ensure your network safety, prevent others stealing your net, protect your important data and avoid the interference and privacy problems of Wi-Fi.HWNET offers 6 months return or replacement quality warranty and lifetime technical supports.Please contact us if you have any problem.