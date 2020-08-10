5G WiFi Range Extender-NETVIP Wireless Internet Booster for Home Dual Band Superboost WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port 2 in 1 Access Point/Repeater Mode,360° Wide Coverage Eliminate WiFi Dead Zone



3-1 Function：

Router Mode: Create an instant private wireless network and enable multiple devices to share it

Repeater Mode: Extend WiFi coverage of an existing wireless network

AP Mode: Convert a wired network to a wireless network

Powerful Wi-Fi extension:

Dual antennas to improve the coverage, reliability and stability of the Wi-Fi network. Helping your devices stay connected in all areas.

Ethernet Port:

Function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, DVRs and Internet TVs.

High Speed:

With 867Mbps (5GHz) and 300Mbps (2.4GHz). Ideal for online 4K video streaming, multi-users gaming, high quality music etc., without buffering or interruption.

Features：

WiFi Band: 5G + 2.4G

WiFi Performance: 967Mbps + 300Mbps MAX

Wireless Standard: Comply with 802.11 b/g/n/ac ;

Wired Connection: 1 LAN Port

WiFi Encryption: WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPA Mixed, WPS (128/64)

Antennas: Dual External Antennas

Support Voltage: 110V-240V

Package: 1 x Dual Band WiFi Extender 1 x User Manual

