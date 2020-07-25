5G WiFi Booster, WAVLINK AC1200 WiFi Long Range Extender,1200Mbps Dual Band, 5K Signla Amplifier Repeater/Access Point/Router with 4 Band Antennas for Office,Home,Outdoor



Price: $37.95

(as of Jul 25,2020 03:05:25 UTC – Details)



Don’t let the bad internet disturb your enjoyment!!

WAVLINK AC1200M Range Extender Dual Band WiFi can Improve and Extend your Existing WiFi, let you enjoy your technology life everywhere, why not give it a try?

The Repeater comes with 60 days money back guarantee and 24 months warranty, why not give it a try?

We offer the best Features for you:

Boost Your WiFi Coverage — AC Technology and 4 External Antennas eliminates dead spots in your home and outdoors, brings you the high-speed WiFi.

Easy Installation & Relocation — Clearly Online video and Manual to guide you set up it easily. Compact Design let you relocate it easily.

3 IN 1 Mode — Repeater, Access Point, Router to meet all your requirement.

Media Bridge — While boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage, the two Ethernet ports can also connect any wired device.

Specification:

Standard: IEEE 802.11b/g/n/a/ac

Frequency band: 2.4GHz+ 5GHz

Port: 1×WAN/LAN Port + 1×LAN Port.

Power Consumption: 5W

Button: 1× WPS + 1× Reset+1× power switch +1× mode switch

Antennas: 4 x 3dBi Omni Directional Antennas

Packing list

1 x AC1200 WiFi AP/Router

1 x RJ-45 Networking Cable

1 x Quick Installation

Online Configuration Guide:

https://youtu.be/ooEdiz5wZ84

【3-IN-1】: Repeater, Access Point, Router to meet all your requirement. Includes two Ethernet ports, to connect any wired Ethernet device while boosting your existing Wi-Fi coverage.

【Boost WIFI Coverage】: 4 External Antennas for the best performance, boosts your existing Wi-Fi coverage, extend wireless network to dead spots.

【Compatible with Wireless N and AC】: This wireless network extender can be used with any 802.11b/g/n/a/ac wireless Internet router, allowing you to easily extend the range of your home Wi-Fi network and keep all your mobile devices connected without having to purchase more equipment.

【Convenient & Flexible】: Just push the WPS button or enter into the browser, and it can easily expand wireless coverage, accessible from almost any device, including iOS and Android mobile platforms. Smart LED signal indicator can guide you to set and identify the best location. Suggestion : See the online configuration guide before installation : https://youtu.be/ooEdiz5wZ84