59 babies recover from coronavirus at Muratsan hospital complex – Panorama

18,186 children have received treatment at Muratsakn hospital complex over the period of the past six months, 5944 of them received in hospital care. As the Rector at Yerevan Medical University Armen Muradyan informed, 145 children have recovered from Covid-19 in the mentioned period, 59 of them were under two months old.

According to the statistics provided by the Rector, the medical team of the hospital treated 117 children diagnosed with gastroenteritis, 98 – with inflammatory bowel disease and 16 – with leishmaniasis.