Armenia has confirmed 580 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 27,900 at the time of 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, the Ministry of Health reports.

451 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 with the full total number of recoveries now standing at 15,935. The COVID-19 deaths have increased by 9 to 634.

The latest victims were 70 (male), 66 (male), 83 (female), 72 (male), 59 (female), 66 (male), 86 (male), 85 (female) years old. All had underlying chronic health issues, the ministry said. The number of active cases is 11,331.

As many as 120,245 tests have been performed in the united states since the illness outbreak.

