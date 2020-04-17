58-year-old coronavirus patient dies at Yerevan hospital – Panorama

A coronavirus patient has actually passed away atSt Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in the Armenian funding of Yerevan, bringing the nationwide casualty to 19.

The departed, determined as a 58- year- old guy, had actually established subtotal pneumonia, Ministry of Health spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan stated in a Facebook article.

In enhancement, the patient had hidden persistent wellness problems, consisting of heart disease, high blood pressure and also excessive weight. Acute ST- altitude coronary infarction was identified throughout the therapy, the representative stated.

The variety of verified COVID-19 instances has actually boosted by 42 to 1,201 in Armenia since Friday.

44 extra clients have actually recuperated from the illness, bringing the overall variety of recuperations to 402.