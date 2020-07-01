57 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Shirak province on June 31 – Panorama

Around 89 patients are treated at Gyumri Infectious Hospital in Shirak province as of July 1 at 11.30, the Governor’s office reported in its daily update, adding 84 of them are residents of the province.

Since March 1, 4,467 test were performed throughout the Shirak Branch of the National Centre or Disease Prevention and Control. On June 30, 57 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

271 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals to date, the Shirak Regional Administration reports. 21 deaths from the infection have now been reported in the province so far.