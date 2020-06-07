57 Buffalo Police Officers Resign From Emergency Response Team After Cops Suspended For Pushing down 75 Year-Old Man

All 57 officers of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigned on Friday in solidarity with the 2 cops who have been suspended and later arrested for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground throughout a protest.

A police union representative said that officers don’t believe they did such a thing wrong, because they were just following the orders Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia, who told them to clear the area.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement that he “is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force.”

“At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community,” Brown added, according to Fox News.

He later added, “I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay.”

This came following the Erie County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation in to the incident, that was captured on camera and quickly went viral. Governor Andrew Cuomo also spoke out concerning the video, calling it “utterly disgraceful.”

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk as much as police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man…he falls backwards, hits his head…starts bleeding immediately…motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

The man who had been pushed has since been identified as Martin Gugino, who’s known if you are a peace activist.

He remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Kelly Zarcone, Gugino’s attorney, described him to reporters as “a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate and overall fan of the U.S. Constitution for many years.”

“He appreciates all of the well wishes he has received and requests that any further protests continue to be peaceful,” Zarcone said.

Anti-police sentiments are at an all-time high after the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota a week ago.

