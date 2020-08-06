55 years after the Voting Rights Act was signed into law, registration gaps remain

“Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it,” the civil liberties icon composed in an piece for The New York Times, released posthumously recently.

The 14 th and 15 th Amendments developed voting rights after the Civil War, however a series of laws put in location later, from literacy tests and survey taxes, reduced the vote.

The Voting Rights Act, implementing the 14th and 15th Amendments and combating citizen suppression methods, was signed into law on August 6,1965 Since then, registration for Black citizens has actually increased over the years, striking a record-high of 73% in the 2012 governmental election, according to Census information– the exact same year that Barack Obama, the country’s very first Black president, was running for reelection.

In 2012, for the very first time, the space in between signed up Black and White citizens almost closed completely– briefly satisfying among the main objectives of the Voting Rights Act. But because 2012, the space has actually broadened once again throughout all market groups, however specifically for Black citizens. In the 2018 midterm elections, 71% of white Americans were signed up to vote, while Black registration dropped to 64%, according to Census information. Less than 55% of Hispanic and Asian Americans were signed up to enact 2018. “The stakes are quite high,” Jalila Jefferson-Bullock, a previous Louisiana state legislator …

