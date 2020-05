A total of 271 coronavirus patients are in severe condition in Armenia, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan stated in a Facebook article on Wednesday.

53 patients have been in critical condition with 18 taxpayers wear ventilators, he explained.

According into the brand new statistics, 8 ),216 instances of coronavirus have been verified in Armenia with 3,287 recoveries and 113 deaths. )

The amount of active instances is 4,772.