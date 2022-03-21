The heavy snowfall in the whole republic on March 18-21 caused problems especially on the highways of Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Aragatsotn marzes. The head of the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Colonel Arsen Mkrtchyan gave a press conference at Armenpress news agency today.

According to statistics, 136 calls were received about the blockade in the last three days, 520 cars and 1309 citizens were taken to a safe area. In Syunik region, rescuers used snowmobiles to help the drivers who were trapped.

Cases of landslides were registered in Dilijan and Stepanavan.

Rescuers continue to work around the clock.

The head of the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations urged drivers to use winter tires only in case of emergency.