52% of young adults in the US are living with their parents. That’s the highest share since the Great Depression

A brand-new report by the Pew Research Center discovered that a bulk of young adults– 52%– lived with one or both of their moms and dadsin July Pew’s analysis of regular monthly Census Bureau information notes that this is greater than any previous measurement.

“Before 2020, the highest measured value was in the 1940 census at the end of the Great Depression, when 48% of young adults lived with their parents,” states the report, releasedFriday “The peak may have been higher during the worst of the Great Depression in the 1930s, but there is no data for that period.”

Pew specifies young adults as 18- to 29-year-olds. The number of young adults living with moms and dads grew to 26.6 million in July, a boost of 2.6 million from February, Pew stated.

Young adults have actually been struck particularly hard by the current financial slump and have actually been most likely to move than other age, according to Pew research

Growth in the number of young adults living with their moms and dads was the sharpest for the youngest adults, ages 18-24, according to the analysis. “The number and share of young adults living with their parents grew across the board for all major racial and ethnic groups, men and women, and metropolitan and rural residents, as well as in all four main census regions,” Pew states. One significant modification, according to Pew’s professionals: When …

Source link