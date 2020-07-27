512GB Micro SD SDXC Card Plus Adapter Pack. Amplim 512 GB MicroSD Card Pro V30 A1 Class 10 U3 Extreme Speed 100MB/s UHS-I TF MicroSDXC Memory Card for Cell Phone Nintendo Galaxy LG Fire Gopro Camera



Price: $119.99 - $94.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 12:20:04 UTC – Details)



ADDITIONAL CARD COMPATIBILITY: Available in 512G, 256 GB, 128 GB, 64 GB and 32GB (512g, 256g, 128g, 64g, 32g). Microsoft Surface 6 5 4 3 2 Pro LTE Surface Book Studio, Amazon Fire 7 Fire HD 8 Fire HD 10 and Kids edition. HUAWEI: Mate X, Honor 8X, Mate 20 lite, Honor 6C, 8 Pro, P10 Lite, P10 Plus, 8 Lite, P8 Lite, 9 Lite, 9, 7S, 7c, 7X, View 10 V10, Mate 10 Lite, Y6 Pro, P9 Lite mini, nova 2 Plus, 6A, nova 2, Y7 Prime, Mate RS Porsche Design, P20 Lite. XIAOMI: Redmi Note 7, NOTE 6 PRO, Mi Mix 3, Pocophone F1, Mi A2 Lite, Redmi S2, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5. KYOCERA: DuraForce Pro 2 MAIZE: M6S T-MOBILE: Revvl 2, Revvl 2 Plus, Revvl Plus, Revvl Nubia: N2, N1 Lite CAT：S48c, S61 ZTE：Blade Max 2s, V9, X, Force, Vantage, Z Max, XL, Max 3, V8 Mini, V8 Lite, V8, V8 Pro, Spark OnePlus: 6T Razer: Phone 2, Phone FiGo: Gravity ARCHOS: 55 Graphite, 50 Graphite BLACKBERRY: KEY2 LE, KEY2, KEYone HTC: U12 Life, U12＋, Desre 12, u11 lite, Desire 555, U11, U11 EYEs, U Ultra, U Play OPPO F7, F5, R11 Sonim XP5s, XP5, XP8, F3, F3 Plus Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1), 5 (ZE620KL), 5Q, 5z, V Live, V, 4 Selfie, 4 Selfie Pro, 4 Max, Live, 3s Max, 3S 10 LTE, AR, 3 Zoom, Max Plus Lenovo Moto Tab Alcatel ONYX, 1x (2019) CAMERAS: Cyber-shot DSC W800 W830 DSCH300 Alpha a7R II DSC-RX10 IV a6500 a9 a6300 a99 II; PowerShot SX720 SX730 SX530 HS ELPH 180 190 IS G7 X 5D Mark IV III II EOS 80D 5DS R Rebel T7i T6 T5 Kiss X70 X9 X9i 1300D 1200D M100 SL2 200D M56D M10 M677D 9000D 800D; Coolpix L32 L340 B500 D3400 D5300 D3300 D750 D7200 D500 D7500 D5600 D5600; Lumix ZS50 DC G9 GX850 GX800 GF9 DMC-FZ2500 FZ2000 GX85 GX80 GX7 GH5 ZS60; PEN E-PL8 OM-D E-M10 Tough TG-5 Camcorders: All camcorders that support microSDXC or SDXC standards

LATEST SD 5.1 SPECIFICATIONS: New SD Association SD 5.1 V30 specs guarantee high speed video. A1 performance allows phone applications to be executed / run directly from the memory cards. Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, camcorders, computers, laptops, games. Nintendo Switch, Gopro Hero 7 Hero 6 Hero5 Black Hero Fusion Hero4 Hero 5 Fusion Hero 4 Session Karma. DJI Inspire 2 DJI Mavic Air Mavic Pro 2 Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Advanced Spark; Microsoft Surface

COMPATIBLE PHONES: Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) S7 A30 A40 A50 A70 Galaxy S10e S10+ S10 S9 S9+ S9 Plus M20 M10 J4 Core A9 (2018) A7 (2018) A8 Star Note 9 J7 V (2018) Galaxy J7 Amp Prime 3 J8 J7 V(2018) J3 (2018) J4 J6 A6+ A6 J2 Tab A Note 8 S8 Active J3, Z4 S8, S8+, J7V J5 Xcover 4 Book 12-inch Book 10.6 inch Tab S3 C9 Pro C7 Pro A7 A5 A3 On7 Prime A8 A8+ A8 Plus Book2 Tab A 10.5 A (2018) S4 E 8.0 S2 9.7-inch; Motorola One Power Moto G7 Plus Z3 G5 G6 E5 Play Plus X4 G5S E4 Plus Z2 Force Play

CONTINUED: LG V50 G8 V40 ThinQ G7 G6, Q7+ Harmony 2 Phoenix Plus Stylo 4 Q Styplus V35 G7 ThinQ Q7 K30 Zone 4 V30S ThinQ K10 (2018) V30 X charge Q8 Q6 Q6+ X benture Stylo Plus Harmony K20 V Stylo 3 X Power G Pad F2 8.0; Sony Xperia 10 Plus 10 1 XZ3 Xperia XA2 Plus XZ2 Premium XZ2 XZ2 Compact XA1 Plus XZ1 Compact XZ1 L1 XA1 Ultra XA1 XZs XZ Premium L2 XA2 XA2 Ultra; Nokia 3.2 4.2 3.1 Plus 2 V 8.1 3.1 Plus 7.1 5.1 Plus 6.1 Plus 2.1 5.1 6(2018) 8 Sirocco 7 Plus 1 8110 4G 2 8 3 5 6

Huawei: Honor 8X, Honor 6C, 8 Pro, P10 Lite, P10 Plus, P10, 8 Lite, P8 Lite, 9 Lite, 9, 7S, 7c, 7X, View 10 V10, Mate 10 Lite, Y6 Pro, P9 Lite mini, nova 2 Plus, 6A, nova 2, Y7 Prime, Y7 Prime (2018), Mate RS Porsche Design, P20 Lite; XIAOMI: Redmi Note 7, NOTE 6 PRO, Mi Mix 3, Pocophone F1, Mi A2 Lite, Redmi S2, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi A1, Mi Max 2, 5 Plus, Redmi 5, 4X, Note 4X, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Note 5

MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Amplim is a trusted brand and an American company. Money Back Guarantee. 100% factory tested high performance premium cards to meet ultimate top quality. Compatible with Google Android, Chrome (Chromebooks), Microsoft Windows 7/8/10 and Apple Mac iOS, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Unlocked and other carriers. This card is compatible with all devices / computers / drones / cameras that support microSDXC or SDXC standards. More info on description section