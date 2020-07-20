50W(70W Peak) Wireless Bluetooth Speakers Built-in 8000mAh Battery Power Bank, W-KING Outdoor Portable Waterproof TWS, NFC Speaker, Powerful Rich Bass Loud Stereo Sound



Price: $75.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 07:04:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

8000mAh Built-In Power Bank

50W Output Power

Powerful Bass

IPX5 Waterproof Construction

100ft Bluetooth Range

24-Hour Playtime

Note: Generally, you can play up to 24 hours with a single FULL CHARGE (set at 20% of the maximum volume). However, sometimes battery play time varies and may be less than 24 hours for a number of reasons including the listening volume (the louder the volume, the shorter the play time), the device, Bluetooth connection, and music genre and music source.

HOW TO PAIR TWO SPEAKERS TOGETHER



Power On Both Speakers

Press the ON/OFF button for 2-3 seconds to power on both speakers.

Press Two Times

Press the ON/OFF button for two times on any of the two speakers.

Connect Bluetooth

Enable Bluetooth on your smartphone and select “D8” in your Bluetooth connection lists.

Play Your Music

Open your music and play your favorite tunes.

EQ BUTTON



The EQ button enables you to adjust sound effects between indoor and outdoor.

AUDIO JACK



The 3.5mm audio jack allows you to connect this speaker with your laptop, MP3 palyer, TV etc.

BUILT-IN MICROPHONE



Answer incoming calls when listening to music. Short press the Play/Pause button to answer the call, long press to reject the call.

ULTRA PORTABLE: Designed to be comfortable to carry! Convenient adjustable fabric carrying strap for easy portable and wonderful hanging options. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor including the bedroom, backyard, kitchen, golfing, poolside, beach, camping and more. Compatible with all new Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. Features 3.5mm audio cord to connect directly to any non-Bluetooth device.

PLAY & CHARGE ANYTIME ANYWHERE: Get the play time you want with a 8000mAh rechargeable battery that can go for up to 24 Hours (Fully charged at 20% volume, playtime varies according to volume level and audio content) Quick charge gets back to full in about 3 hours. Don’t get stuck with a dead device at the wrong time. Our portable speaker comes with USB port to easily recharge all your smartphones, tablets in a pinch, no need to worry about your devices dying when you enjoy your music.

WATERPROOF & TRUE WIRELESS STEREO: Pool parties? Definitely. Lounging on the beach? Absolutely. Singing in the shower? You bet! Enjoy hiking, fishing, beach party or a crazy dance with your toddler in a whole new way. Your new speaker is tough as nails and certified shock-proof, dust-proof and IPX5 waterproof – party freely and don’t worry about accidental drops, splashes..or your kids breaking it! With TWS pairing, you can pair to another for a total of 100 watts of powerful true stereo sound.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our Bluetooth speakers are built to last, so we’ve included a 12-MONTH WARRANTY, along with our A+ customer service, enabling your purchase absolutely risk-free!