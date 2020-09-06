50MM Drivers Studio Headphones MAONO AU-MH601 Over Ear Stereo Monitor Closed Back Headphones for Music, DJ, Podcast (Black)



Product Description

What different experiences that Maono AU-MH601 headphones can bring to you?

Sound:

The headphones perfectly reproduce the vocal or music from the PC or smartphones or other equipment to your ears.

When you recoding or podcasting with mic (like PM401/PM420), it makes you listen in real-time, without latency delays.When you listen to music, you will fully feel the bass and make you immersive.

Comfort

The earmuffs made of protein material will bring you more skin-friendly and silky experience. Extra-large and thick earmuffs will not make you feel stiff and tight when you wear the headsets for a long time.

Durable material

Special materials and structure to prevent you from damage caused by squeezing or falling Durable materials and special structural design prevent your headphones from damage caused by squeezing or falling.These will extend the service life of the headsets.

Extendable cord

The extendable cable allows you to use it in various conditions. You can listen to music on the bed or watch movies with your friends. Also you can monitor the sound what you recording in real time outdoors.

At the same time, you don’t have to worry about it tangling, when you don’t want to use it, he will shrink to a very short length that will convenient for you to carry and store.

Specifications

Speaker: 50mm

Sensitivity ：116 dB +-3dB

Maximum Input Power ：100mW

Impedance (Ohms) ：32 ohms

Frequency Response：20-20kHz

Earcup Swivel ： 90° Both Direction

Collapsible ：Yes

Plug Type: 3.5mm/6.35mm stereo

Cable ：Detachable 3.0 m ( 9.8ft) coiled cable

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: MAONO MH601 supports headphone sharing, it has one more headphone jack, you could enjoy music, movie with your friends! Two standard-sized 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapters are included, you can plug in the mixer or other occasions. It is compatiable with most smartphones, PC, computer, tablets, MAONO microphones(like PM422, PM401 microphones), mixer

SINGLE-SIDE MONITORING: 90 degree swiveling earcups for easy, one ear monitoring. Self-adjustable and flexible headband is suitable for different people. You just need to adjust headband to your desired and comfortable angle. Also 9.8ft coil retractable and detachable headphone cable gives you more movable space.

SUPREME COMFORT: The ultra-soft protein earmuffs and circumaural design contours around the ears make the sound isolation of the headphones better, reduce external interference, and have good breathability. You wo n’t feel tired for a long time wearing. The headband made of PC + Abs delivers more durability, comfort and lightweight(400g). Foldable design is for saving space in your bags.

PACKAGE LIST AND RELIABLE WARRANTY: Headphones+Detachable 9.8ft coiled cable+3.5mm to 6.35mm Adapter*2+Instruction manual. MAONO products provide 12-Month warranty to ensure a better shopping experience.