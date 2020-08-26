500W Electric Bikes for Adult 3 Wheel Mountain Electric Scooter 48V 8AH 12” Electric Bicycle with Electric Lock Fast Battery Charger for Home Shopping Use



Price: $1,559.99

(as of Aug 26,2020 01:17:25 UTC – Details)





[PREMIUM QUALITY]- The E-bike adopt high quality aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption. Load capacity of 330lbs. Double layer aluminum alloy wheel and front aluminum alloy V brake and perfect brakes fully protect your safety.

[LARGE CAPACITY LITHIUM BATTERY] 500W high speed brushless gear motors; the removable 48V 8AH lithium battery; 22-39km/h top speed; Under ideal condition, rides up to 31-60km on a single charge. equipped with smart lithium battery charger, fast charging only need 4-6 hours.

[UNIQUE THREE-WHEEL ELECTRIC VEHICLE DESIGN] According to the principle of triangular stability, the 8-shaped rear tire is designed to prevent rollover, and the 12-inch integrated wheels make the whole body move forward smoothly. Even people who can’t ride can easily grasp it. It’s your shopping and picking up your children And the preferred means of transportation for pets.

[LARGE CAPACITY STORAGE BASKET & 3 SEATS] Parent-child 3 wheel 3 seat electrical scooter is an optimal choice featuring with compact and zero-emission, which is designed for both mother and child, especially for Family with children,The large-capacity storage basket can easily and safely take pets out of the house, and it can also free your hands after shopping

[SUPER SAFETY AND WATERPROOF]The Electric bicycle with rear disc brakes provides greater control and more reliable stopping and the bright LED headlamp and horn is equipped for night riding. Besides, the tire features with shock-absorbent tire for excellent riding experience.IPX5 Waterproof range protects your trip on rainy days.