500GB/1TB/2TB Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0-13 x 7.5 x 1 cm(Can not use for Xbox & PS4



Price: $32.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 06:51:45 UTC – Details)





The high transmission speed brings you the ultimate use, and the compact design is convenient for users to carry with them.

The external hard disk casing is made of ABS plastic and metal, which can ensure higher impact resistance, strength and rigidity.

Small size design is easy for users to carry in pockets, the case possesses an amazingly mini size of 13 x 7.5 x 1 cm.

The casing is made of ABS plastic+metal ensuring greater impact resistance, strength, and stiffness.

Very suitable for laptop or desktop computer.