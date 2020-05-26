$50,000 reward offered after five mail carriers attacked with paintballs in DC and Maryland

Several of the carriers suffered minor accidents after being hit with paintball pellets on Saturday, mentioned Michael Martel, a spokesman for the Postal Inspection Service, the regulation enforcement arm of the USPS.

“Our workers are out there on the front line delivering essential goods and services during a pandemic,” Martel informed CNN. “This individual (or individuals) drives around and assaults our workers doing their duty. It’s shocking.”

The assaults occurred between 3:15 and 6:15 p.m. in 4 places round Washington, DC, and one location in Riverdale, Maryland, based on the Postal Inspection Service.