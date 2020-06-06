50,000 hectares of land in Artsakh to become irrigated in a stable manner – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan obtained the delegation led by Republic of Armenia Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan.

Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Zhirayr Mirzoyan and Minister of Agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan attended the assembly.

Welcoming the company, President Harutyunyan famous that there are all of the preconditions for the answer of widespread meals safety issues. He expressed confidence that every one the envisaged packages will become a actuality by way of shut cooperation with the Government of the Republic of Armenia. “As a result of the novel coronavirus, our numerous compatriots have been deprived of the opportunity to work abroad. I think, our efforts in this stage will greatly contribute to creating stable work places for our fellow countrymen in the homeland”, underlined A. Harutyunyan.

Expressing gratitude to the President for heat reception, Suren Papikyan highlighted the dialogue of the recognized points and expressed readiness to take steps for complete answer of these issues as quickly as potential.

Thereafter Artsakh Republic Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Zhirayr Mirzoyan introduced to the eye of the attendees a presentation on water sources for irrigation functions. In the outcome of the utilization of these sources, 50,000 hectares of land in Artsakh will become irrigated in a stable manner, on 10,000 hectares of which it’s deliberate to set up new gardens. According to the minister, the remaining areas shall be used for area functions, with the applying of a crop rotation precept, cultivating grain, oilseeds, legumes and cereals, considerably growing the extent of meals safety in Artsakh and Armenia.