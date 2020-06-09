500 Reddit moderators demand site must do more to fight racism in open letter

More than 550 Reddit moderators, representing teams with 200 million customers, have signed an open letter to CEO Steve Huffman calling on him to take motion towards racism on the platform.

The moderators who’ve signed embrace political or minority teams akin to r/AfricanAmerican, r/BlackPeopleTwitter, and r/MarchAgainstNazis, in addition to much less political teams akin to r/Nottheonion, r/oddlymesmerising, r/relationships, and plenty of more.

Huffman published his own letter saying that Reddit does “not tolerate hate, racism, and violence, and whereas we have now work to do to fight these on our platform, our values are clear.”

But the response from moderators calls out Huffman for “hypocri[sy] based on your long and well-recorded history of defending racism and white supremacy on this site,” and references Huffman’s sentiments from the previous that “open racism and slurs are fine to post on Reddit”.

While Huffman stated that there’s a want for Reddit’s content material coverage to deal with racism, following the protests in the US and UK in regards to the loss of life of George Floyd, the moderators say that not sufficient has been achieved in his 5 12 months tenure as CEO. The moderators recommend that Reddit ought to:

Enact a sitewide coverage towards racism, slurs, and hatespeech focused at protected teams.

Be proactive in banning hate-based communities

Be proactive in banning hate customers

Reddit wants to rent more minorities / ladies, particularly in management roles

Reddit wants to rent more group managers

Honor Alexis Ohanian’s needs to have his Reddit Board seat stuffed with a black candidate

Alexzis Ohanian was Reddit’s co-founder and government chairman who stepped down on 5 June in order to “do the right thing”.

“I’ve resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate” Ohanian tweeted, in addition to saying he would donate a million {dollars} to Know Your Rights Camp, a marketing campaign which describes itself as elevating consciousness about self-empowerment and interacting with legislation enforcement run by Colin Kaepernick.

“Ohanian requested that his position be filled by a black candidate”, the letter reads, whereas demanding that “an announcement … be made on this decision in the next 3 months” in order that it doesn’t get “put off”.

“These continued statements that you simply hear us, that this can be a precedence, or that you’re engaged on it aren’t sufficient,“ the letter ends. ”Steve, for those who and Reddit genuinely care in regards to the values of standing up to racism and hate, then you definitely want to again it up with actual motion.“

Reddit moderators aren’t the one individuals who have responded negatively to Huffman’s letter. Former CEO Ellen Pao, who was harassed by Reddit customers after she tried to enact new anti-harassment insurance policies and ultimately resigned stated that the corporate just isn’t doing sufficient to sort out racism.

“I am obligated to call you out: You should have shut down the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hate, racism, and violence,” Ms Pao stated. “So much of what is happening now lies at your feet. You don’t get to say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hate all day long.”

The subreddit “r/the_donald” is one for supporters of president Trump, however which has been criticised for abusive language and makes an attempt to get political content material onto the mainstream pages of Reddit akin to r/All or on the house web page.

This continued for such an extent that the corporate had to change its algorithm to cease any political content material reaching the house web page, in addition to quarantining the subreddit for threats towards legislation enforcement officers.

The Independent has reached out to Reddit for remark.