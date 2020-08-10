500 Palestinian prisoners have been in Israel jails for 15 years – Middle East Monitor

More than 500 Palestinian prisoners have been apprehended in Israeli jails for 15 years, professional in Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Naser Ferwaneh, stated the other day.

In a news release, Ferwaneh likewise stated 50 Palestinian prisoners have been held in Israeli detention for more than 20 years.

“This number will become 300 in just two year,” he stated.

He called for all the Palestinians, in specific the resistance motions, to handle this problem.

“Freeing prisoners is not only a national, religious, political, humanitarian and ethical duty, but it is a vital necessity to reinforce the resistance culture among the Palestinians,” he stated.

