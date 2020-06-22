500 Delta employees test positive for COVID-19 – Panorama

Five hundred employees with Delta Air Lines reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 of these died because of the virus, WVLT reported, citing the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

According to the company’s chief executive officer Ed Bastian, a massive majority of people who tested positive have recovered. He made the announcement during a shareholders meeting Thursday.

AJC reported Delta plans to test all of its employees for the virus starting this week in Minneapolis, expanding to Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

Bastian said that, while not quite 10,000 administrative staff work from home, most employees have to be on site.