50 Strong Water Bottle for Kids with Time Markers – Motivational Bottles Remind Boys & Girls to Drink Water All Day – BPA Free, Leak Proof Plastic Bottle with Chug Cap & Carry Loop – USA Made



Price: $14.99

(as of Sep 03,2020 17:39:46 UTC – Details)

Product Description

At 50 Strong, our mission is to help you live a happier, healthier life.

Whether you’re hard at work or playing hard, we’re here to help keep you hydrated! But more than that, we want to help you stay motivated. We specially designed each bottle with lots of special features that make our bottles stand out from the competition. For instance, each of our bottles was designed to fit in most car cupholders, because we have personally experienced that feeling of annoyance when the bottle you are holding flies across the car as you turn a corner. Our 50 Strong lifestyle bottles feature a soft carry loop, which was created after our team was frustrated by the rigid carry loops on other bottles that had sharp edges….ouch! Even more, we created fun, printed designs because you deserve a better bottle – not the same, plain, boring bottle that everyone else carries. You are unique and you deserve a bottle that reflects that!! What are we most proud of? The fact that all of our products are proudly made in our family-owned business right here in the USA!

It’s about the small victories!



We all know how important it is for kids to drink water – at school, during sports events, even at home.

We are here to help! Our water tracker bottle motivates kids (and adults!) to drink more water, reminds them to keep drinking throughout the day, and even reminds them to refill! #everyonewins

Now, this water bottle won’t solve all problems (we can’t make them do their chores or be nice to their sister ), but it can help them to stay hydrated. It’s a small victory, but a victory nonetheless.

This bottle comes with a super soft carry loop that is perfect for big and little fingers and the slim design fits nicely into the pockets of a backpack. Plus, it is 100% Made in America!

Why Choose a 50 Strong Water Bottle? Check out these AMAZING Features:



Exclusive Ice Guard Chug Cap

No one wants their ice hitting them on the face as they drink. That’s why we created our famous Ice Guard Chug cap. The specially designed guard keeps ice where it belongs – in your bottle! Plus, this cap is easy to open (with just two fingers!) and, when closed, is leak-proof! BOOM!

Finger Friendly Carry Loop

Do you ever feel like you’re out of hands? We can relate! Our 50 Strong water bottles feature a finger friendly carry loop which is oh so soft to the touch. Competitors carry loops often have sharp edges – you won’t find those here! Each bottle can easily be carried with just two fingers, leaving the free to carry the more important things in life. Plus, the carry loop can easily be attached to a carabiner.

BPA Free

Made from 100% BPA-free Eastman Tritan premium plastic, you can have peace of mind that your health is protected from harmful chemicals. The food grade plastic assures that the bottles are safe to reuse and refill.

Family Owned & Operated



50 Strong is a family owned and operated business that prides itself in making products that help you to live a happier, healthier life! Located in Ohio, we are proud to manufacture tough, high quality products in our state of the art factory. Our talented employees create innovative products to help you live a more healthy lifestyle and keep hydrated.

💦 KEEP KIDS HYDRATED: Sometimes it is a struggle to keep kids hydrated. Between school, sports, and other activities, drinking water can get lost in the shuffle. Now, kids, tweens, and teens can track their own intake with each colorful hour marker. A refill reminder with times make drinking water fun. Colorful options include a mermaid, unicorn, llama, football, flowers, and quotes for motivation.

🍎 FITS IN A BACKPACK. Our 24 ounce bottles are slim and lightweight and fit perfectly in backpacks. The leak proof, flip top chug lid features a specially designed ice guard that keeps ice in your child’s bottle. The carry strap is made of soft, kid friendly material that is gentle on small fingers. Lots of color options for a boy, girl, or even an adult!

👍 SAFE, NON-TOXIC, DURABLE. Our 24 oz. plastic waterbottle is made of durable, eco-friendly Tritan and is 100% BPA-Free. Even better, this bottle resists stains and odors! It features a wide mouth so that you can add ice and a specially designed chug cap that keeps the ice in the bottle. You can feel confident giving these cute, encouraging bottles as birthday gifts, a Christmas gift, present for school, or stocking stuffer!

❤💙MADE IN USA. At 50 Strong, we proudly make our products in America! We are a family-owned business that prides itself in excellence, as demonstrated through our premium craftsmanship and unbeatable customer service. Located in Ohio, we are proud to manufacture high quality products in our state of the art factory. Our talented employees create innovative products to help you live a more active lifestyle.

✅100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED. We know that you have a lot of options here, and we want you to be as thrilled about our products as we are. If for any reason you are not, we offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Just contact us and we will send you a full refund or a replacement product – the choice is yours.