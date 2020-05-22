50 people will be allowed in NSW pubs from June 1

Pubs and restaurants in New South Wales can host 50 patrons at once from June 1, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced today.

Customers will have to be seated at tables and must have four square meters per person, meaning smaller bars an cafes will not be able to fit 50 people inside.

There will also be no buffets or shared cutlery and bookings will be limited to 10 people.

‘You have to be seated at the table, you have to be served at the table.

‘There is no mingling, no standing around. There are strict guidelines in place, which will ensure that we can do this safely,’ Ms Berejiklian said today.

The Premier said she made the move to get Australians back into work after 210,000 lost their jobs in the state in April.

‘We are making sure people aren’t long-term unemployed, and that we can bounce back from the devastating economic shock,’ she said.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said: ‘This is a game-changer right now.

‘As we continue to deal with the aftermath of the devastating bushfires, continued drought and COVID-19, it’s important for people to find a way to enjoy themselves and take a break from the daily pressures they are facing.

‘A morale boost and the additional economic stimulus provided by pubs and clubs is what our communities need and I look forward to enjoying a beer in the bush with locals very soon.’

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the Government was moving to swiftly and safely get businesses back in business and people back to work.

‘There are about 280,000 people employed in this sector of the economy and allowing venues to safely cater for more customers will provide another boost to business and jobs,’ Mr Perrottet said.

‘NSW is opening back up for business, and as we ease restrictions everybody needs to follow the health and safety guidelines, to ensure we make it a success and can continue.’

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, who is responsible for liquor and gaming regulation, said the NSW Government had liaised exhaustively with both AHA and ClubsNSW to deliver this plan.

‘This has been really considered and thought out to make sure we have the best regulatory settings in place,’ Mr Dominello said.

Victoria has announced that 20 people will be allowed in a restaurant or cafe at once from June 1.

South Australia is allowing a venues to host 10 diners outdoors and 10 indoors and serve alcohol from June 5.