50% of Armenian IT companies ‘submerged in crisis’, specialist warns – Armenian News

After the launch of instructional engineering labs in three areas of Armenia, the venture was later to increase throughout the republic to cowl your complete college community, the CEO of a serious IT firm mentioned right this moment, criticizing the present authorities for unwillingness to assist the initiative.

In an interview with Tert.am, Karen Vardanyan, the Executive Director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprise (UITE), mentioned their research revealed that the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport pursued bias when suspending the venture.. He added that the National Security Service (NSS) has now launched a probe to resolve additional particulars.

In his phrases, the Armath Engineering Labs, which efficiently operated in the areas of Shirak, Lori and Tavush, at the moment are coordinating their work solely in a web-based format. Vardanyan mentioned they’re now awaiting the emergency headquarters’ response to an earlier request for allowing the laboratories’ common functioning.

“The online [platform] alone cannot possibly ensure the substantial part of education for our students, as they design robots and need mechanical parts to build them. We have turned to the emergency headquarters; if they do not give us any permission at all, it will be a great obstacle indeed. Our coaches designed almost 2,800 medical shields in the period of the [coronavirus] pandemic for the medical personnel in different regions,” he mentioned, including that each one the protecting outfits had been distributed among the many medical establishments free of cost.

“That also demonstrated our production capacity, as we were able to rapidly react and manufacture transparent shields. Our colleagues in India have designed remote controlled robots for the local hospitals to supply food to patients without any contact,” Vardanyan famous.

He mentioned they now intend to request budgetary funding from the federal government (if accessible) to launch 200 labs in the second half of this yr and 500 extra labs – in 2021.

Vardanyan additionally addressed the impression of the pandemic on the IT sector, noting that 50% of the companies have ‘submerged in a deep disaster’, with some 70% of the startups being on the verge of shutdown.

“Suppose the company is now collaborating with a development organization in Dubai, and that organization is now close – or is serving some auditing network. Given that 70% if our product is exported, we are facing a real problem under conditions of this infection,” he added.