50 letters, 50 smiles. Children of Kotayk and Tavush children’s villages will receive tablets – Panorama

Children are one of probably the most weak teams in society and demand day by day consideration, love and safety, particularly in these tough occasions of international pandemic. Galaxy Group of Companies, in cooperation with the SOS Children’s Villages Armenia Charitable Foundation, aimed its June 1st social duty program to the youngsters of Kotayk and Tavush children’s villages this 12 months. Within the context of the challenge, 50 beneficiaries of SOS, along with presents and surprises, have been supplied with tablets and a everlasting Ucom connection, in order that they don’t miss the varsity curriculum.

“Today, a generation of bright and talented children is growing up in our country, and it is our duty to ensure and guarantee their right to education, to create equal opportunities especially for children in vulnerable groups. Our social responsibility programs are, first of all, development projects. We believe in the potential of children and we hope that with small steps, with our approach and care, we will bring a positive change,” mentioned Aram Khachatryan, co-founder and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies.

The joint challenge of Galaxy Group of Companies and SOS Children’s Villages Foundation has an academic and motivating element along with social assist. Within the framework of the challenge, the profitable leaders and staff of the group of corporations shared their tales with the youngsters in handwritten letters, assuring and inspiring them that every part is feasible with schooling and exhausting work.

“It is very important for the children of our villages to continue their education remotely because most of the children are of school age. We are very happy that in today’s difficult situation, when education is carried out in a remote way, Galaxy Group of Companies, with its support, takes care of the children’s needs related to education. It is very important that the organizations operating in our country cooperate with us, try to lighten our burden with charity and donations, and help realize children’s right to education from afar,” mentioned Spartak Sargsyan, Director of the Armenian Office of the SOS Children’s Villages Charitable Foundation.

Naturally, youngsters understand June 1 as a vacation, so books, sweets and smiles have been despatched to the youngsters as effectively. Naturally, so as to not reveal the identities of the youngsters within the weak teams, they will not be proven in any of the marketing campaign movies.

Galaxy Group of Companies was based in 1999 by Aram, Gurgen and Artyom Khachatryans. As a consequence of 20 years of operation, Galaxy Group has grown from a crew of 30 staff to Armenia’s primary employer, having over 3,000 extremely paid staff and over a million subscribers and shoppers. According to the newest revealed information, the annual tax portfolio of the group of corporations is 13 billion AMD and a good portion of the group of corporations revenues is dedicated to implementing social duty packages aimed toward supporting schooling, innovation and arts to enhance folks’s high quality of life.

SOS Children’s Villages Armenian Charitable Foundation began its actions within the Republic of Armenia instantly after the devastating Spitak earthquake in 1988. The Foundation is a toddler-centered group whose mission is to supply care and assist for kids in tough life conditions by surrounding them with household. Today, SOS Children’s Villages operates in 136 international locations and territories all over the world, supporting a whole bunch of hundreds of youngsters every year by way of various care, strengthening households, colleges, well being facilities, and different neighborhood-based mostly jobs.