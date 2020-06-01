50 letters, 50 smiles. Children of Kotayk and Tavush children’s villages will receive tablets – Armenian News

Children are one of essentially the most susceptible teams in society and demand each day consideration, love and safety, particularly in these tough instances of world pandemic. Galaxy Group of Companies, in cooperation with the SOS Children’s Villages Armenia Charitable Foundation, aimed its June 1st social accountability program to the kids of Kotayk and Tavush children’s villages this 12 months. Within the context of the undertaking, 50 beneficiaries of SOS, along with items and surprises, had been supplied with tablets and a everlasting Ucom connection, in order that they don’t miss the varsity curriculum.

“Today, a generation of bright and talented children is growing up in our country, and it is our duty to ensure and guarantee their right to education, to create equal opportunities especially for children in vulnerable groups. Our social responsibility programs are, first of all, development projects. We believe in the potential of children and we hope that with small steps, with our approach and care, we will bring a positive change,” mentioned Aram Khachatryan, co-founder and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies.

The joint undertaking of Galaxy Group of Companies and SOS Children’s Villages Foundation has an academic and motivating part along with social help. Within the framework of the undertaking, the profitable leaders and staff of the group of firms shared their tales with the kids in handwritten letters, assuring and inspiring them that the whole lot is feasible with schooling and exhausting work.

“It is very important for the children of our villages to continue their education remotely because most of the children are of school age. We are very happy that in today’s difficult situation, when education is carried out in a remote way, Galaxy Group of Companies, with its support, takes care of the children’s needs related to education. It is very important that the organizations operating in our country cooperate with us, try to lighten our burden with charity and donations, and help realize children’s right to education from afar,” mentioned Spartak Sargsyan, Director of the Armenian Office of the SOS Children’s Villages Charitable Foundation.

Naturally, youngsters understand June 1 as a vacation, so books, sweets and smiles had been despatched to the kids as properly. Naturally, so as to not reveal the identities of the kids within the susceptible teams, they will not be proven in any of the marketing campaign movies.

Galaxy Group of Companies was based in 1999 by Aram, Gurgen and Artyom Khachatryans. As a consequence of 20 years of operation, Galaxy Group has grown from a crew of 30 staff to Armenia’s primary employer, having over 3,000 extremely paid staff and over a million subscribers and purchasers. According to the newest revealed information, the annual tax portfolio of the group of firms is 13 billion AMD and a good portion of the group of firms revenues is dedicated to implementing social accountability packages aimed toward supporting schooling, innovation and arts to enhance individuals’s high quality of life.

SOS Children’s Villages Armenian Charitable Foundation began its actions within the Republic of Armenia instantly after the devastating Spitak earthquake in 1988. The Foundation is a toddler-centered group whose mission is to supply care and help for kids in tough life conditions by surrounding them with household. Today, SOS Children’s Villages operates in 136 international locations and territories world wide, supporting tons of of hundreds of youngsters every year by means of various care, strengthening households, faculties, well being facilities, and different neighborhood-primarily based jobs.



