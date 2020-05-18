50 days and seven positive COVID-19 tests later, woman aches to hold her husband again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro woman hasn’t been in a position to hug or kiss her husband for 50 days after COVID-19 despatched him to the hospital in critical situation.

Cynthia Wilson received to see her 62-year-old husband in individual for the primary time this week since he was admitted to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for COVID-19 virtually eight weeks in the past.

Edgar Wilson is now recovering at a rehab facility in Nashville the place he is nicely sufficient to lastly see his spouse even it is from the window.

Cynthia may wave and blow kisses, and make cellphone calls whereas seeing him from the parking zone. It’s nonetheless not secure for her to go to him in his room. Throughout this time, Edgar examined positive for the virus seven instances, prohibiting him from coming again house.

“We’ve never been apart no longer than five days. That’s the longest ever we’ve been apart in 23 years,” Cynthia informed NewsChannel 5. “The first thing I want to do is hug him and I just want to touch him.”

Edgar first displayed signs of cough and a fever in late March, however shortly had to be on a ventilator the following day. This grandfather was transferred to Saint Thomas West and remained on a ventilator in a medically induced coma for almost a month.

Cynthia mentioned due to his nurses, she received to see him via video messenger whereas hooked up to tubes and a machine. He remained within the ICU till April 26 earlier than he was moved to the rehab middle.

His spouse mentioned he got here out of the coma considering he was in an accident at first.

“He’s never been sick or been in the hospital a day in his life,” Cynthia mentioned. “It’s just scary because I’ve seen what this virus can do. It’s totally different when it’s at your doorstep.”

Cynthia mentioned Edgar has to take one other check on Monday. If it comes again destructive, he should take a second check 24 hours later to verify it twice. If it comes again positive, which means a minimum of one other 10 days in isolation.

Brian Todd of the Metro Public Health Department acknowledged the town follows CDC pointers on when to think about an individual is cleared of COVID-19. After 10 days, a affected person should be feeling higher and should be fever free for the final 72 hours. They can also’t have taken any fever lowering medicines over the last 72 hours akin to Tylenol or ibuprofen.

Even if Edgar will get to depart, Cynthia admitted there are nonetheless issues if he could get the virus again. She personally felt crippled by the virus and cannot do day-to-day actions apart from going to work.

Cynthia mentioned not if however when he leaves the power, she’s going to hold a parade for him.