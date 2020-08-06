50 Cent slammed over Instagram post about Beirut explosion: ‘Have some respect’

Footage of the surge distributed online throughout the day, which the “Candy Shop” rap artist, 45, shared on social networks.

Alongside a video, he wrote, “The f–k they had in there #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The hashtags, which the rap artist– born Curtis James Jackson III– consists of on the majority of his posts, consist of the names of 2 alcohol brand names: Branson cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi, both of which he is included with.

Social media users required to the remarks area, knocking the star’s caption.

“YOU SHOULD BE POSTING HOW PEOPLE CAN DONATE TO THIS DISASTER VS. ASKING WHATS IN THERE,” a single person stated. “GOD BLESS THOSE FAMILIES.”

“Tf kinda caption is that?” composed another fan, utilizing the abbreviation for “the f–k.”

“Damn bruh at least say rip tf wrong with u,” stated a single person.

Another included: “Lots of people died …. don’t clown on this 50.” Said a single person: “Ppl died man have some respect.”

Said another person: “You must be sending out prayers. This isn’t a meme or a joke @50 cent numerous innocent individuals, consisting of kids, have actually lost their lives. Show some …