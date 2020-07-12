50 Cent Shares Screenshot Of Heated DM Exchange With Will Smith Over Jada Pinkett Smith-August Alsina Affair!

50 Cent isn’t leaving anything to the imagination…

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper shared a direct message screenshot to his public Instagram page on Saturday, July 11, showing an innocent exchange he previously with actor Will Smith that quickly turned negative. And judging by these DMs, well, we at the very least sort of know why the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum was so mad in the first place… just saying!!!

The whole thing centered on Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and her recent confession that during a brief separation from her husband, she’d had a fling with performer August Alsina. Playing upon that knowledge, 50 (real name Curtis Jackson) slid into the Independence Day star’s direct messages on social media marketing and asked for confirmation before lewdly trolling him with Pinkett Smith’s separation-level activities.

Ch-ch-check out the entire exchange, as shown in 50’s screenshot, the following:

First they’re sweet, then they’re sour… or something.

Yeesh… so what starts as concerned talk and support for somebody going right through something tough turns into THAT?!

What can we say, the In Da Club rapper is masterful at trolling people on social media marketing, and that he did it well with Smith on this one, like it or not! Still, it’s not quite the most appropriate thing we’ve ever seen, either. Maybe 50 Cent must just lay low and chill for some time. Regardless, though, it really does go down in the DMs, like the young ones say!!!

Of course, Jada has been very open with every thing in her life as a result of her successful Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, and her fling with Alsina and the circumstances surrounding her separation from Will only further drive that openness home. For better or worse, we suppose… but hey, you can never accuse her of holding back her feelings or opinions, and she’s absolutely putting all of it out there for the world to see.

Thoughts and reactions, y’all? Sound OFF about every thing here together with your take down in the comments (below)! We want to know everything you think about Will and Jada’s separation, her extra-marital fling during that separation period, and how every one involved has become reacting to things following the fact.

So much drama!!! So many twists and turns to follow in the life with this A-list family and each of their high-profile connections and relationships! Where can you stand on all of it, Perezcious readers? Tell us (below)!!!