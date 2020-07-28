50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion After Mocking Shooting Incident: ‘I Didn’t Think This S**t Was Real’

50 Cent is doing the best thing.

After at first sharing a meme mocking Megan Thee Stallion being shot just recently, he’s strolling back to provide an apology to the vocalist following her psychological Instagram Live chat on Monday.

Along with a clip from the 25- year-old’s video, the In Da Club rap artist composed on his Instagram:

“👀Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,🤦‍♂️It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

Definitely the best thing to do here, and we hope the jokes around this circumstance — which aren’t amusing, BTW — will stop. The Savage artist dealt with the memes herself, requiring to Twitter (listed below) a couple of days after the event:

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

As we pointed out, 50’s apology followed Meg resisted tears the other day in a 10- minute long IG Live chat where she described more about the “worst experience” of her life:

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the s**t — to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary. Oh, I didn’t think I was gonna cry. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody I didn’t deserve to get shot. And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons. Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherf**kers was in there.”

We’re SO delighted she’s all right!!

She likewise described why she was so tight-lipped about what decreased. ICYMI, preliminary reports declared she did suffer injuries to her feet, however it did not define they were gunshot injuries:

“It’s not that I was safeguarding anyone, I simply wasn’t all set to speak. Y’ all take your entire life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a journal, which’s not me. I ain’t never ever seen a lot of males chime in something that ain’t none of their motherf ** kin’ service. What if your sibling got shot?”

Keep concentrating on your recovery, Megan!!

