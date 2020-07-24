50 Azerbaijanis detained in Moscow for attacking Armenians – Panorama

Some 50 Azerbaijanis were detained in Moscow for attacking Armenians last night, the Union of Armenians in Russia stated in a declaration on Friday.

“Ilham Aliyev and Bulbuloglu are doing everything possible to turn Moscow into Sumgayit,” the union stated

According to the declaration, the criminals even beat one Azerbaijani, misinterpreting him for an Armenian.

The Azerbaijani assailants have actually been charged with hooliganism and prompting ethnic hatred, the union stated.

The Union of Armenians in Russia prompts Armenians to be watchful and not to catch justifications.