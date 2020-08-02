’50/50s went in Arsenal’s favour’ – Azpilicueta reflects on ‘painful’ FA Cup final defeat for Chelsea

The Blues protector revealed his dissatisfaction after a heartbreaking loss at Wembley at the hands of the Gunners

Cesar Azpilicueta has actually shown on Chelsea’s ‘agonizing’ FA Cup final defeat, insisting they can have no reasons in spite of “a lot of 50/50s” going in Arsenal’s favour.

Arsenal got the domestic cup for a record- extending 14 th time on Saturday after protecting a 2- 1 success over Chelsea at Wembley.

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring with simply 5 minutes on the clock, producing a guaranteed surface after acquiring a smart Olivier Giroud flick.

The Blues continued to control procedures till Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s smart run prior to the half- hour mark saw him slip in behind Azpilicueta, who awkwardly reduced the Gunners forward in package while attempting to track back.

Referee Anthony Taylor indicated the charge area and Aubameyang stepped up to transform skillfully from 12 backyards, which saw the momentum of the match swing in Arsenal’s favour.

Mikel Arteta’s males pressed hardest for the winner, and were rewarded for their efforts when Aubameyang notched his second of the video game in the 67 th minute.

The Gabon global left Kurt Zouma with a wonderful body swerve prior to dinking the ball over Willy Cabellero in the Chelsea internet, triggering wild scenes of event in the …