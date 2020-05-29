50-26: Best players never to win Champions League | Football News





Sky Sports begins its countdown of the 50 greatest players never to win the Champions League

They got here, they noticed and so they did not conquer.

This Saturday ought to have been the Champions League closing in Istanbul, so Sky Sports have determined to have a look at the perfect players that never received their palms on the well-known trophy…

50 – Miroslav Klose

In the Champions League, this man got here shut, however finally it was no cigar for the Germany legend.

He reached the 2010 closing with Bayern Munich however he did not make Louis van Gaal’s beginning XI. He got here on as a 63rd-minute substitute when Bayern have been dropping 1-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan.

Miroslav Klose was unable to encourage a comeback for Bayern Munich towards Inter Milan in 2010

Seven minutes later Gabriel Milito scored Inter’s second and that was that. Klose did nevertheless go on to win arguably soccer’s biggest prize, the World Cup in 2014.

49 – Oleksandr Shovkovskiy

When Oleksandr Shovkovskiy began enjoying for Dynamo Kiev in 1993, Bill Clinton had simply turn into US President. When he retired in 2017, Donald Trump was watching Fox News within the Oval Office.

Shovkovskiy had a unprecedented profession as Dynamo Kiev’s goalkeeper for 24 seasons. He gained 14 league titles, however it was a special story in Europe.

Shovkovskiy’s 109 Champions League appearances imply solely Gianluigi Buffon, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cesc Fabregas have performed extra video games with out successful the competitors.

His greatest season was 1999 when Dynamo misplaced to Bayern Munich within the semi-finals.

48 – Sol Campbell

Cast your thoughts again to the 2005/06 marketing campaign.

Sol Campbell was a part of an Arsenal defence that saved 10 clear sheets in a row within the Champions League.

In the ultimate towards Barcelona in Paris, Arsenal have been a person down after Jens Lehmann was despatched off after 18 minutes.

Arsenal wanted a hero. Step ahead Sol Campbell.

Sol Campbell got here agonisingly shut to successful the Champions League with Arsenal in 2006

He headed Arsenal into an unlikely half-time lead – a lead they held till 14 minutes from time. Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti then snatched the glory away.

If VAR was round again then, Campbell may not be on this listing. Replays confirmed Eto’o was offside.

47 – David Ginola

The dashing Frenchman retired in 2002 having gained 4 main trophies – however no European Cup – after a 17-year enjoying profession.

David Ginola was a success on Tyneside – however was unable to safe any silverware for Newcastle

He received to the semi-finals in 1995 with Paris Saint-Germain, however he never actually performed for a membership who have been ok to win the Champions League.

And he did not do a lot better within the French model of Strictly Come Dancing.

46 – Gianluca Zambrotta

Italy’s World Cup successful right-back has performed for Juventus, Barcelona and AC Milan. Between them, these three golf equipment have gained the European Cup 14 occasions.

It was a case of proper place on the unsuitable time for Zambrotta although.

He performed in a single closing when AC Milan beat his Juventus group in 2003 in a penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

He joined Barcelona simply after they gained the trophy towards Arsenal in 2006. He left in 2008. Barcelona gained it once more in 2009.

45 – Alexis Sanchez

When Alexis Sanchez was good he was excellent. When he was unhealthy, he performed for Manchester United.

It’s simple to overlook what an important participant Sanchez was and he nonetheless has time to show lots of people unsuitable.

Alexis Sanchez continues to be wanting to win his first Champions League title

He’s gained 9 main honours throughout his profession however he is drawn a clean in Europe.

Two of Barcelona’s Champions League wins got here in 2011 and 2015. The years in between coincided with Alexis Sanchez’s time on the Nou Camp.

At Arsenal and United, he has failed to win a knockout tie.

44 – Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie famously moved from Arsenal to Manchester United in 2012 as a result of he wished to win the Premier League title.

If he had wished to win the European Cup, he ought to have engineered a transfer to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Robin van Persie received his palms on the Premier League trophy – however not the Champions League throughout his profession

The closest he got here to successful it was an unused substitute in 2006 when Arsenal have been overwhelmed 2-1 within the closing by Barcelona.

He did win a European trophy in his profession although – the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord in 2002.

43 – Paolo Montero

Paolo Montero stated he did not need to be a job mannequin, he simply wished to win.

If you do not keep in mind him, he was a legendary tough and rugged, no-nonsense Uruguayan centre-back.

He gained 4 Serie A titles at Juventus however his luck was out when it got here to the Champions League.

No one has appeared in additional finals (three) with out being on the successful facet.

He misplaced in finals with Juventus in 1997, 1998 and 2003. In the 2003 closing, he was one in every of three Juventus players who had their penalties saved within the shoot out by AC Milan goalkeeper Dida.

He continues to be remembered in Italy although, thanks to his report for many Serie A crimson playing cards – an unimaginable 16.

42 – Vincent Kompany

After every little thing he did for Manchester City, there isn’t any query that Vincent Kompany deserves a statue exterior the Etihad Stadium.

He may even have one along with his 12 trophies at his ft however there would not be something with a UEFA brand on it.

Kompany is arguably the perfect defender to have performed in England in the course of the Premier League period. He gained 4 Premier League titles with City and he’ll at all times be remembered for his essential aim towards Leicester in May 2019.

It was simply home success for Vincent Kompany throughout his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City

The closest Kompany received to successful the Champions League was in 2016 when City attain the semi-finals.

After a goalless draw on the Etihad Stadium they misplaced the second leg 1-Zero in Madrid. Kompany began the sport, however went off injured after simply 10 minutes.

41 – Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klinsmann performed for golf equipment like Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, however he solely performed within the European Cup thrice.

His greatest season was really with Monaco once they reached the semi-finals in 1994. They have been outclassed although by AC Milan who went on to beat Barcelona 4-Zero within the closing.

Still, Klinsmann has many nice reminiscences to look again on, together with the World Cup, the European Championship, two UEFA Cups and a Bundesliga title.

40 – Giorgio Chiellini

How are you able to play for Juventus for 15 seasons and never win a European trophy? Ask Giorgio Chiellini.

He is a Juventus and Italy legend who’s famend all around the world as being top-of-the-line centre-backs within the sport. He has gained eight Serie A titles however it’s best to in all probability never ask him about Europe.

He has reached two finals and he in all probability needs he hadn’t.

In 2015, Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1 within the closing in Berlin however Chiellini was pressured to miss the sport due to a calf harm he picked up in coaching three days earlier than the massive sport.

Two years, later he was within the beginning line-up within the closing in Cardiff when Juventus have been overwhelmed 4-1 by Real Madrid.

39 – Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas had simply turned 19 when he performed in his first Champions League closing. Unfortunately, Arsenal’s 2006 defeat by Barcelona will virtually actually be his final.

Europe’s greatest prize has eluded Cesc Fabregas – regardless of having spells at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea

Fabregas moved to Barcelona in 2011 – lower than three months after they gained the Champions League and so they gained it in 2015, a yr after he left.

He has gained 9 main trophies although, together with the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

38 – Phillip Cocu

Phillip Cocu was an everyday in Barcelona’s first group for six seasons from 1998 and 2004. In all that point he gained one trophy – the Spanish title in 1999.

He gained 4 Dutch titles as properly in two spells at PSV Eindhoven, however he never had a lot success within the Champions League. He performed 79 occasions and reached three semi-finals however he was on the dropping facet in all of them.

In 2001, his Barcelona misplaced to Valencia and in 2002 they misplaced to Real Madrid. His most painful semi-final defeat was in 2005. PSV Eindhoven have been knocked out on away targets after beating AC Milan 3-1 at residence.

37 – Tony Adams

Tony Adams performed in 4 European Cup and Champions League campaigns for Arsenal and he never received previous the quarter-finals.

In the 1991/92 European Cup Arsenal have been knocked out within the second spherical by Benfica. In the 1998/99 Champions League Arsenal did not even make it out of their group, ending third behind Dynamo Kiev and Lens.

Tony Adams celebrates successful the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Arsenal in 1994

One quarter-final look is a disappointing return for a defender pretty much as good as Adams. He was a legendary one-club man who performed for Arsenal for 22 years and is extensively thought to be one in every of their greatest ever players.

He gained 10 main trophies at Arsenal, together with the 1994 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

36 – Lilian Thuram

This is received to be a joke, proper?

The man who performed for France a report 142 occasions and gained the World Cup and European Championship never gained the Champions League? Even although he performed for Juventus and Barcelona? You have to be kidding?

Unfortunately, we’re not. Thuram could have been top-of-the-line defenders of all time however the closest he ever got here to the European Cup was when he reached the 2003 closing with Juventus.

AC Milan rejoice successful the Champions League following a penalty shootout victory over Juventus

AC Milan lifted the trophy after a penalty shoot-out at Old Trafford on the finish of one of many worst finals in dwelling reminiscence.

Thuram did win one European trophy throughout his 17-year profession – the 1999 UEFA Cup with Parma.

35 – Lev Yashin

If Lev Yashin was enjoying immediately he can be driving a Bentley and incomes £500,000 per week.

As it was, he had to make do with enjoying for Dynamo Moscow and the Soviet Union and being well-known all through the world as the sport’s biggest ever goalkeeper.

Yashin gained 5 titles with Dynamo Moscow between 1955 and 1964, however in these days groups from the Soviet Union didn’t play in Europe. In one other period he would have virtually actually performed for one in every of Europe’s greatest golf equipment and gained European trophies.

In 1963 he gained the Ballon d’Or. No different goalkeeper has ever gained the award.

34 – Pavel Nedved

Pavel Nedved was an extremely proficient midfielder and an integral a part of the Juventus facet which reached the Champions League closing in 2003.

It was only a disgrace that he was suspended for the ultimate which turned out to be a dire goalless draw at Old Trafford gained by AC Milan on penalties.

Pavel Nedved loved an illustrious profession and got here tantalisingly shut to successful the Champions League with Juventus

It could have turned out otherwise if Nedved had been ready to begin alongside team-mates corresponding to Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Edgar Davids.

Nedved is now the Juventus vice-chairman. He retired as a participant in 2009 having gained one European honour – the 1999 Cup Winners’ Cup with Lazio.

33 – David Silva

David Silva is on the listing – for now.

This is his closing season at Manchester City and they’re nonetheless within the Champions League. They beat Real Madrid 2-1 on the Bernabeu within the first leg of their last-16 tie earlier than soccer was suspended due to the pandemic.

David Silva is leaving Manchester City on the finish of the season – however may he win the Champions League earlier than he departs?

Even if Silva leaves Manchester with out lifting the European Cup he has had a wonderful profession – 4 league titles, two FA Cups, 5 League Cups and the World Cup and two European Championships with Spain.

32 – Gheorghe Hagi

Type “Hagi” into Google and you’ll get a web page of tales about Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi.

Now Ianis is an effective participant, however he’s nowhere close to pretty much as good as his dad. Not many players have been.

Gheorge Hagi was so good he was often known as the Maradona of the Carpathian, The Commader and The King.

Hagi was a ridiculously proficient No 10, a lot in order that he performed for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The closest he got here to lifting the European Cup was in 1989 when he reached the ultimate with Steaua Bucharest. Actually he did not get that shut – AC Milan gained 4-0.

He did win one European trophy although – the UEFA Cup in 2000 when Galatasaray beat Arsenal on penalties within the closing.

31 – Alan Shearer

When Alan Shearer gained the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, little did he know it might be the one trophy he would win in his profession.

Alan Shearer solely tasted home success throughout his profession, successful the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers

The Premier League’s all-time high goalscorer had a distinctly unremarkable report in Europe. Shearer never performed in a knockout tie within the Champions League.

It may have all been completely different if he had not turned down Manchester United twice. He says he has no regrets.

30 – Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc was so good that they referred to as him Le President. He was an imperious defender and sweeper who helped France win the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship two years later.

He performed for golf equipment corresponding to Barcelona, Marseille, Inter Milan and Manchester United however he solely has one European honour to his identify.

He was a part of the Barcelona squad that gained the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1997 however he missed the ultimate towards Paris Saint-Germain as a result of he was injured.

29 – Michael Owen

Michael Owen gained the Ballon d’Or in 2001 after serving to Liverpool win a cup treble however he missed out on the European Cup by one yr. Liverpool sacked Gerard Houllier in May 2004 and appointed Rafa Benitez.

Owen was wished by Real Madrid. He could not flip down the possibility to play for the Galacticos, however admitted he was crying as he left the airport for Madrid.

Liverpool gained the Champions League, with out Owen, with an exciting closing victory over AC Milan

There could have been just a few tears as properly on the finish of his one and solely season in Madrid – when Liverpool gained the Champions League in Istanbul on penalties after getting back from 3-Zero down towards AC Milan.

28 – Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani says his dream is to win the Champions League however he hasn’t gained it to date and his time at Paris Saint-Germain is about to finish.

In seven seasons in Paris he has gained 15 main trophies however nothing in Europe.

With the sum of money PSG have to throw at players it would not be a shock in the event that they gained it will definitely.

PSG have failed to win the Champions League regardless of the targets of Edinson Cavani

As far as Cavani is anxious although, it’s doubtless to be now or never.

His contract is ending this summer season and PSG are ready for the Champions League to restart after reaching the quarter-finals.

27 – Eden Hazard

“I’m joining the European Champions”. The phrases of Eden Hazard when he revealed in the summertime of 2012 that he was becoming a member of Chelsea as a substitute of Manchester United.

Chelsea had simply gained the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich on penalties in Munich however regardless of Hazard’s greatest efforts they did not win it once more throughout his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Eden Hazard joined Chelsea simply after their Champions League success in 2012

They did win six main trophies although and at 29 he nonetheless has time on his facet. And he is on the excellent membership when it comes to successful European Cups – Real Madrid.

26 – Dino Zoff

Dino Zoff was top-of-the-line goalkeepers the world had ever seen.

His profession was filled with unimaginable achievements, together with captaining Italy to World Cup glory at 40, but when there was one massive remorse, it was not successful the European Cup throughout his 22-year profession.

Although he reached two finals with Juventus, he misplaced them each. In 1973 Ajax beat Juventus 1-Zero within the closing in Belgrade and in 1983 they misplaced to Hamburg by the identical margin in Athens.

As a participant he gained 9 main trophies at Juventus together with the 1977 UEFA Cup. He was additionally the Juventus supervisor when gained the UEFA Cup in 1990.