50” 1080p HDTV LED Television – Hi Res Widescreen Monitor Ultra HD TV with HDMI, RCA Input, Audio Streaming, Headphones, Stereo Speaker, Mounts on Wall, Works w/Mac PC, Includes Remote Control – Pyle

Pyle Model : PTVLED50.5

50’’ HD LED TV – 1080p HDTV Television

Features:

Full HD 1080p Support

Widescreen Hi-Res Display

Selectable Multi-Viewing Display Modes

Built-in Full Range Stereo Speakers

Input Interface: (3) x HDMI, YPbPr (Component Video), RCA (L/R) Audio, VGA/PC, PC Audio, RF (Antenna)

Output Interface: Optical (Digital) Audio, Headphones

Removable Base Stands for Wall Mounting

Includes Full Function Remote Control

V-Chip, Closed Caption & Sleep Timer Functions

Side Panel Button Controls

Works with Mac & PC

Technical Specs:

Screen Size: 50.0’’ -inch (Diagonal)

Screen Display Type: D-LED Backlight

Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Signal Support: 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480i

Display Modes: 16:9, 4:3, Zoom, Cinema

Viewing Angle: 176° Vertical, 176° Horizontal

Speaker Power: (2) 8 Watt, 8Ω

T.H.D. +N: ＜10% @1KHz

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

TV Tuner: ATSC/NTSC

Response Time: 6.5ms

Max. Color: 1.07G

Contrast: 5000:1 (50,000:1 Dynamic)

Brightness: 250 cd/m2

Universal VESA Mounting Compatibility (200mm x 200mm)

Power: 100/240V, 50/60Hz

Remote Control Battery Operated, Requires (2) x ‘AAA’, Included

Total Monitor Display Panel Dimensions (L x W x H): 44.3’’ x 2.6’’ x 25.7’’

Base Plate Bracket Width: 11.1’’

1080p WIDESCREEN: The Pyle LED TV features a full HD 1920x1080p widescreen hi-res display creating a more expansive spectrum of colors and more realistic picture with a massive 50” screen size. Offers 176° vertical, 176° horizontal viewing angles

WORKS WITH PC: The HD LED TV allows you to stream audio, as well as view image collections easily. The HD TV is compatible and works well with both Mac and PC. It features selectable multi-viewing display modes such as 16:9, 4:3, zoom, and cinema

MOUNTS ON WALL: Allows you to save space in your home and opt for a clean design with the Pyle LED TV monitor. The removable base stand makes mounting to the wall a simple process. Features universal VESA mounting compatibility (200mm x 200mm)

INPUT/OUTPUT INTERFACE: The TV HD boasts built-in full range stereo speakers. The input interface has included HDMI, YPbPr (component video), RCA (L/R) audio, VGA/PC, PC audio, RF (antenna) and output interface – optical (digital) audio, headphones

UPGRADED FEATURES: The LED TV screen features a V-chip, closed caption option, side panel button controls and sleep timer functions. Also included in the set is a full function LED TV remote control that includes 2 AAA batteries