50” 1080p HDTV LED Television – Hi Res Widescreen Monitor Ultra HD TV with HDMI, RCA Input, Audio Streaming, Headphones, Stereo Speaker, Mounts on Wall, Works w/Mac PC, Includes Remote Control – Pyle

Price: $399.99
50’’ HD LED TV – 1080p HDTV Television
Features:
Technical Specs:
The Pyle 50’’ HD LED TV – 1080p HDTV Television – Full HD 1080p Support – Widescreen Hi-Res Display – Selectable Multi-Viewing Display Modes – Built-in Full Range Stereo Speakers – Input Interface: (3) x HDMI, YPbPr (Component Video), RCA (L/R) Audio, VGA/PC, PC Audio, RF (Antenna) – Output Interface: Optical (Digital) Audio, Headphones – Removable Base Stands for Wall Mounting – Includes Full Function Remote Control – V-Chip, Closed Caption & Sleep Timer Functions – Side Panel Button Controls – Works with Mac & PC – Technical Specs: – Screen Size: 50.0’’ -inch (Diagonal) – Screen Display Type: D-LED Backlight – Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels – Signal Support: 1080p, 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480i.
1080p WIDESCREEN: The Pyle LED TV features a full HD 1920x1080p widescreen hi-res display creating a more expansive spectrum of colors and more realistic picture with a massive 50” screen size. Offers 176° vertical, 176° horizontal viewing angles
WORKS WITH PC: The HD LED TV allows you to stream audio, as well as view image collections easily. The HD TV is compatible and works well with both Mac and PC. It features selectable multi-viewing display modes such as 16:9, 4:3, zoom, and cinema
MOUNTS ON WALL: Allows you to save space in your home and opt for a clean design with the Pyle LED TV monitor. The removable base stand makes mounting to the wall a simple process. Features universal VESA mounting compatibility (200mm x 200mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT INTERFACE: The TV HD boasts built-in full range stereo speakers. The input interface has included HDMI, YPbPr (component video), RCA (L/R) audio, VGA/PC, PC audio, RF (antenna) and output interface – optical (digital) audio, headphones
UPGRADED FEATURES: The LED TV screen features a V-chip, closed caption option, side panel button controls and sleep timer functions. Also included in the set is a full function LED TV remote control that includes 2 AAA batteries