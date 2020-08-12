5 Year-Old Child Executed By North Carolina Man For Entering His Yard

A 5 year-old boy was just executed in broad daylight by a North Carolina man for entering his yard on Sunday evening.

Hinnant Executed For Playing On His Bike

Cannon Hinnant was playing outside on his bike with his sisters in Windermere Mobile Home Park when he strayed into the yard of Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25. Sessoms saw Hinnant enter his yard, which clearly aggravated him. Sessoms exited his house with a handgun, and shot Hinnant in his head at point blank range. Hinnant later died in hospital.

Doris Labrant, an eyewitness, said that Sessoms ran straight back inside after executing Hinnant.

“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” Labrant said. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

In a GoFundMe page, Christina Prezioso, the cousin of Hinnant’s dad, said that he was taken from this world by one “senseless act.”

“One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard,” Prezioso wrote. “5 years old guys!! Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of their child. No child should ever have their future stolen from them.”

Silence From The MSM

Sessoms was picked up by officers from the Wilson Police Department and US Marshals around 4:30 PM on Monday…