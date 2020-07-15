5 Ways to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram

Do you collect customer feedback on Instagram? If not, you should be!

Collecting customer feedback can create a more engaged community, increase brand loyalty, and — perhaps most importantly — help you learn what your customers actually want.

The first step? Listening.

In this blog post, learn how to collect customer feedback on Instagram, turn audience insights into action, and grow your community:

Table of Contents:

Why Collecting Customer Feedback on Instagram is Important Tip #1: Use Instagram Stories Tools Tip #2: Ask Questions in Your Captions Tip #3: Encourage and Monitor User-generated Content Tip #4: Create Engaging Video Content Tip #5: Partner with Influencers

Why Collecting Customer Feedback on Instagram is Important

Collecting customer feedback is one of the best ways to understand your audience and build a stronger sense of community on Instagram.

And according to a Facebook study, 66% of people see Instagram as a platform for connecting with brands.

With this in mind, listening and engaging with your community can differentiate you from other brands on Instagram (in a good way!).

Your audience wants to feel like they’re having a two-way conversation with you, rather than being solely spoken to.

Encouraging and responding to comments, questions, and even acknowledging feedback can be a great way to show that you’re actively listening, which will increase brand loyalty and trust.

And as you collect feedback, you can use it to influence your content strategy.

Brands like KLUR, Golde, and Clare all actively engage with their community, using different strategies to collect valuable feedback.

Businesses and influencers alike can use Instagram as a tool for testing interest in new products or services, recognizing what your audience loves, and what they could do without.

The great thing? This valuable feedback is free, and right at your fingertips! All you need to do is find the best way to use it for your business.

How to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram Tip #1: Use Instagram Stories Tools

With so many interactive stickers to choose from, Instagram Stories are a great way to collect customer feedback. Here’s a quick overview:

#1: Question Sticker

The question sticker gives you the opportunity to ask direct questions and collect feedback from your community.

Wellness brand, Blume gathered feedback from their community asking them the ingredients they’d want in a toner.

The overwhelming response showed their community’s interest in a new product — specifically a toner — and the frequently mentioned ingredients helped guide Blume’s development.

You can also use the question sticker to encourage your community to ask you questions. Reply to each question privately in your Direct Messages, or turn it into public Q+A content.

Blume frequently goes on Instagram Stories to reply to questions from the question sticker — it helps humanize their brand and acknowledges customer feedback in an engaging way.

TIP: Use frequently asked questions to help craft a fun FAQ post or video for your brand!

#2: Poll Sticker

With the poll sticker, you can collect feedback from your audience in an easy, quick, and engaging way. Polling your customers like Clare gives you insight into the products your audience is either interested in, excited about, or prefers.

Use poll feedback to craft future posts — for example, Clare could create more content that features homes with different shades of pink.

Why do we love the poll sticker? Because with the tap of a finger, your audience chooses their favorite option in a few seconds, instantly giving you their feedback — no writing required!

TIP: Avoid “Yes” or “No” questions in case the responses are overwhelmingly negative. Instead of, “Do you like our latest color?”, compare products — “Choose your favorite paint color.”

#3: Quiz Sticker

You can use the quiz sticker to gain valuable feedback about your audience by using it as a mini-survey.

When Later announced our recent Unsplash integration, we used the quiz sticker to see if our audience could spot the stock photo.

The answers gave our team insight into our community’s stock photo knowledge, and we can use that feedback to help craft social media and blog post content around the topic.

Similar to the question sticker, brands can also use the quiz sticker to survey their audience about future products.

A pizza company could survey their community’s favorite toppings, and use the feedback to help them develop a new recipe. Pineapple and red onions, anyone?

TIP: You have the ability to include 4 options for your quiz answers — use them all! It will give you additional insights rather than only using 2 options.

#4: Slider Sticker

The slider sticker is another quick tool for collecting feedback from your community, and it can be adapted using emojis.

Sade Baron, incorporates emoji slider stickers when asking questions about ingredients in their products.

Using a sliding scale lets you gauge how much your community loves a product, and you can use the feedback when creating products in the future.

It’s an easy way to learn even more about your audience, and you can change the emojis as you see fit, so have fun with it!

#5: DM Me Sticker

The Instagram DM Me sticker lets you collect feedback and create a more intimate rapport with your audience.

Make sure you can manage an influx of messages in your Direct Messages, and use this sticker to have one-on-one conversations with your community. Make note of the feedback you receive to inform your content strategy moving forward.

TIP: Ask questions that will spark a conversation, or use a strong call-to-action (CTA) that will encourage your audience to send you a message.

How to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram Tip #2: Ask Questions in Your Captions

Writing a good caption is no easy feat, but it is one of the best ways to encourage feedback from your audience.

And asking questions in your captions is a great way to spark discussion and collect customer feedback — it’s a win-win!

One way to do this seamlessly is by asking your customers what their favorite product is — like CALPAK.

The result? Valuable feedback they can use to inform their content (and product) strategy during the summer months.

You can also gather insight for your next product. Kombucha company (and Later customer!) Brew Dr. encouraged their community to tell them what flavor they’d prefer next and received over 200 comments.

Your audience will feel involved in the decision-making process, and their feedback will let you know what product they’ll absolutely love.

Collecting feedback is especially important during times of crisis. At the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantines, brands had to adapt their content calendar strategies. What should they share?

Wellness brand Golde went the straight-forward route: they asked.

Everyday questions like this can humanize your brand, strengthen your community, and create an online space where people feel comfortable sharing their thoughts.

Another way to collect feedback is by creating an Instagram carousel post, and asking your audience to choose their favorite option in the caption of the post.

Clé Hunnigan, co-founder of The Wind Collective, used this strategy by asking his community to vote on their favorite preset edit.

It’s a low-effort way for people to engage with your content and help you gain valuable insight into what resonates with them most.

Moral of the story? Asking your customers questions is a great way to get a pulse check on what they enjoy, and to collect feedback for future content (or products).

TIP: Don’t write captions on the fly. Set time aside, thoughtfully craft them and schedule your content — it will help you be more productive in the long run!

How to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram Tip #3: Encourage & Monitor User-generated Content

User-generated content (UGC) can be leveraged to create a visually appealing Instagram feed, and it can also be a great way to collect feedback about your brand.

With a branded hashtag, you’ll get insight into your community and see the content they’re creating about your brand. But most importantly, you’ll be able to spot the most popular products people are using.

A quick scroll through Cocokind’s branded hashtag shows thousands of results — but you can quickly gauge which products are generating the most buzz amongst their community

By monitoring your UGC, you can gain great insight into which products are the most Instagrammable, and also monitor what people are saying organically in the captions and comments.

Encouraging your audience to use your branded hashtag creates a stronger sense of community, allows others to discover your brand, and collect feedback about what they’re loving (or not loving), without you having to ask.

You can also use UGC reviews about your brand to inspire more feedback.

When Black Girl Sunscreen re-posted a customer’s photo and caption, other users also shared how much they loved the product.

Using UGC in your posts establishes trust — spotlighting a customer’s positive feedback can encourage others to organically share their own, and influence potential customers to buy your product.

How to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram Tip #4: Create Engaging Video Content

Creating engaging video content, like an IGTV series, helps humanize your brand and verbally encourage participation and feedback in the comments.

Jakiya Brown Thiaw, founder and CMO of The TravelingFro Brands, has a series called “Free Smoke Friday” where she shares actionable tips and brand strategies for entrepreneurs.

Jakiya frequently asks her audience to share their feedback, let her know which tip resonated with them most, which was the most helpful, or if they have any questions.

The outcome? A steady number of views, an engaged community, valuable feedback to inform her content strategy, and another tool to sell her services.

TIP: Video content should always aim to be educational, entertaining, or both. It will keep people interested, and associate your brand with video content they can look forward to.

How to Collect Customer Feedback on Instagram Tip #5: Partner with Influencers

Partnering with influencers on Instagram can not only introduce your brand to new audiences and drive traffic to your site; it’s also an opportunity to collect valuable feedback from potential customers.

You can partner with an influencer to talk about your product in a feed post, and review the comments to see what their community has to say.

Sandals Resorts, partnered with traveling engineer and photographer Brian aka @whereintheworldisB to promote their over-the-water accommodation experience.

View this post on Instagram ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Gone are the days when you had to fly halfway across the world just to experience a view like this from a tub just like this! @sandalsresorts has brought the over-the-water accommodation experience to the Caribbean; with the first being in beautiful Jamaica! ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Having been to both Bora Bora (BB) and the Maldives (TM) and indulging in their over-water accommodations, I can provide you with reasons why @sandalsresorts is a wonderful choice for having your first over-the-water accommodation experience. There’s a lot so I’ll share the remaining reasons in a later post! ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ It’s All-Inclusive: ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Feel free to always have a drink in hand and indulge in as much quality cuisine as you wish while @sandalsresorts. You’ll be hard-pressed to find this in any high end resort in BB or TM. Chances are, your breakfast is included, but that’s it. The rest is on you to cover additionally on top of your stay. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Bulter Service: ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Sandals offers superb butler service to cater to your every need. You’ll be given a personal cell phone programmed with your butler’s number to contact him whenever you need anything. And if you need assistance unpacking your luggage, they can offer to do that as well! Best part is that they all have a little Jamaican flavour. You definitely won’t feel like you’re out in England. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Luxury BMW Airport Transport: ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ After landing in Montego Bay, you’re free to relax in the Sandals arrival lounge until your transportation is ready. After that, you’ll be escorted to your luxury BMW vehicle where you’ll be treated to a few surprise treats as you ride in comfort and style. ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Promixity to Airport: ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ You’re only about a 10 minute drive from the Montego Bay Airport. You’ll have access to the ammenities as soon you arrive and well after you check out so you can maximize your time and stay and still catch that flight! ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Who would you want to be here with? Tag ’em or tag yourself, that’s ok too! Or if you simply just missed seeing my posts and want to drop a line to say to hi, you can go ‘head and do that too! (Montego Bay, Jamaica) ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ #SandalsRoyalCaribbean #SandalsResorts #Sponsored A post shared by BRIAN (@whereintheworldisb) on Jan 22, 2020 at 5:46am PST

Partnering with an influencer who is your target customer, makes the partnership more authentic as they’ll be able to speak to their community effectively.

By reviewing the comments, Sandals Resorts can collect feedback that is happening beyond their Instagram channel — making them valuable insights to learn from.

Do travelers now want to check out your resort? Are they tagging their friends to put it on their radar?

Listening to your audience, collecting their feedback, and implementing changes based on what they have to say, is an effective way to show that you care about their opinions.

And with both ears open, the insights you’ll learn can strengthen your content strategy and help your community grow.

