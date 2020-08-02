5 ways the coronavirus changed how we eat fast food

McDonald’s, Chipotle, Dunkin’, Starbucks and several others reported earnings in recent weeks, which encompassed the brutal spring quarter when Covid-19 was rearing its head across the United States. In addition to illustrating how their bottom lines were decimated, the companies’ quarterly financial updates also show how much we’ve changed our daily routines.
1. We’re spending more and stocking up
Rather than coming in for coffee or a sandwich, we’re buying lots more food in a single order. Starbucks (SBUX) said its average check size grew 25% in the most recent quarter because customers are purchasing multiple drinks and food items.
Dunkin (DNKN)‘ noticed a similar trend, with its average order amount growing because of “family-size bulk orders.” Baskin-Robbins, which it also owns, said this partially offset a sales dip with more expensive orders because people are buying ice cream quarts and cakes.
Stocking up also gave Domino’s (DMPZF) a bump.
“One of the things that we have heard over the quarter is that customers are actively putting more food in the basket to have leftovers, the next day,” CEO Ritch Allison said in a recent earnings call. “They’re thinking about not just that evening’s meal, but how they’re planning for the following day.”
2. Drive-thrus are thriving
The shift to a…