5 ways technology can support the post-covid recovery

While flexible working routines may possibly stick, many businesses are slowly easing back in workplaces

Processes to ensure safety will include staff rotations, social distancing measures and screening

Here, we look at some of the more innovative tech-driven solutions on offer

With government lockdown measures beginning to lift and urging people who can’t work at home to return with their working surroundings if safe to do so, many organizations will undoubtedly be tackling new challenges of how to produce their workspace safe and ‘Covid-secure’.

In order to make this shift successfully, organizations will need to make the necessary changes to support this transformation and keep maintaining continuity.

The introduction of flexible and remote working was a gradual process for a lot of organizations, as employers saw the great things about improved productivity and an improved work/life balance for staff, among many more.

But there are a number of factors which can be lost lacking any office environment – the social cues that can only be experienced in a physical environment, water-cooler moments, peer review, better productivity and ‘people skills’. While the majority are starting to come back to the workplace, there are still numerous risks. Even though the infection rate of Coronavirus is referred to as stable, we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, and every precaution must be taken up to keep staff safe within the work place.

Basic processes such as for example limiting the number of people in the office, regular hand washing and cleaning, stopping ‘hot-desking’, spacing employees further, apart and deploying screening between desks can all play a part.

A March survey of service providers confirmed that the use of collaboration, audio and video conferencing technologies and services they feature has increased exponentially due to the impact of Covid-19 (50-100% in lots of cases). But what will happen in a post-Covid-19 world, and how will technology impact our lives and working methods?

# 1 | AI-assisted CCTV networks

AI systems that can use CCTV networks and video feeds from drones to count in real-time just how many people are gathered together in airports, train stations and shopping centers, and people with masks on, are now actually in deployment.

As lockdown measures are gradually lifted, social distancing can be increasingly more challenging as the number of commuters rises and consumers come back to stores.

AI systems can, therefore, help to monitor the density and flow of people, alerting when gatherings of way too many people are occurring in one place, enabling measures to be studied earlier to restrict numbers and disperse groups. In the UK, people counting systems are under consideration by retailers to greatly help manage the now predominant ‘one-in-one-out’ operational practices launched by Aldi in the height of the lockdown, and which now will undoubtedly be commonplace in the new retail environment when restrictions are lifted.

# 2 | IoT technology for temperature monitoring

IoT technology, including temperature monitoring solutions using thermal cameras, such as those used at Amazon , Vodafone , UK Airports and Chinese building reception areas, can be a great solution to alerting facility managers, employers and employees to potential viral symptoms before coming into experience of colleagues or fellow travellers.

Such systems can scan up to eight people at the same time, keep the monitoring process contact-free, and so are used in host to the hand-held manual temperature checking devices. But these setups aren’t just for the larger enterprises. Companies of sizes are starting to use temperature monitoring terminals put into the entrances of buildings in an attempt to detect symptoms since possible.

# 3 | Enterprise contact tracing apps

Use of enterprise contact tracing applications that inform us and others about potential experience of infected persons will become element of the daily routine, as government initiatives roll out and much more people down load and use the apps.

Data privacy is just a concern with this method; however, the Bluetooth-based data gathering method is less intrusive than analysing charge card transactions or CCTV footage, and several countries including Singapore are working on methods such as for example manual contact of affected persons after reviewing data to improve data privacy.

# 4 | Contactless touchpoints

Office practices and processes is likewise affected. Automation of frequent touch points such as door handles, elevators and sanitary systems is under way. Use of voice activated system technology that we already use in our smart speakers at home would have been a key element of design in order to avoid touching surfaces. There in addition has been commentary about the feasibility of changing surface materials at regular touchpoints to materials that restrict virus reproduction, such as for example copper (which researchers say kills viruses such as MERS and H1N1 in minutes).

Inside, hand soap and sanitizer bottle fill levels will undoubtedly be monitored, the mandatory 2-meter distance between people monitored and alarmed via infrared beams, seating will undoubtedly be further apart, movement around the office and density in recreational areas will be monitored and analysed by infrared internal camera systems, working with AI algorithms as described above.

Pre-Covid, in Pittsburgh International Airport, such a system has already been being used to intelligently count line lengths and estimate waiting times for security, aiding operations and increasing user satisfaction. In a post-lockdown world, the same system will regulate and direct people traffic flows around the airport, according to rules set by airport managers.

# 5 | Remote collaboration tech

The huge spike in remote collaboration technology usage by way of a legion of remote workers has which can stress broadband networks and impact application performance. These networks in the home and in branches will undoubtedly be strengthened by additional connectivity/resilience options to make certain a good user experience and also to underpin productivity.

Despite these challenges, the technology has proved itself effective at supporting workforces, customers and operational processes. And as some come back to work, technology will continue steadily to support organizations, enabling businesses to scale and employ flexible workforces in new regions – both nationally and internationally. Remote contact center operations and help desks will always be virtualized, but are now likely to be expanded to domiciles to help reduce office footprints and perhaps, close buildings.

Many companies weren’t prepared for a shift in business structures, operational procedures and modelling, which may put them at a severe disadvantage should they don’t get the right tools in position. With the economic pressure caused by Covid-19, without a method to reliably transform to a fresh way of working or to diversify their offerings could spell the end for many companies.

4G connectivity, hardware, software, hosted telephony, unified communications and collaboration services, layered security are all tools that can be tailored and flexed depending on the specific need of the business – either on a temporary or permanent basis. The ‘new normal’ requires agility, flexibility and adaptation to change – technology can facilitate and support this.

This article was contributed by Nick Sacke, Head of IoT and Products at Comms365.