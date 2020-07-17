5 vacation destinations opening their borders to Americans this summer

Antigua and Barbuda

The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda is now open to international travelers, including Americans. Currently, temperature checks are required upon arrival, and face coverings are required in the airport. Antigua is a popular tropical destination thanks to its 365 white sand beaches, its crystal-clear water and its many popular hotels and resorts that cater to couples and families.

Aruba

Americans can also travel to the Dutch island of Aruba, which sits close to South America in the Caribbean. Travelers from some states like California and Florida will be required to be tested for coronavirus and upload their results as part of the embarkation/disembarkation process before they depart from the U.S. Travelers in other states like Indiana and Montana can choose to be tested for the virus at their expense when they arrive at the airport in Aruba.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas are also open to international travelers, although those who arrive in this island nation are required to present a verified, negative coronavirus test that was taken within the last seven days. Also expect temperature screenings in airports, new rules in hotels and resorts and enhanced cleaning protocols to be in place when you arrive.

Read more from TravelPulse:

Barbados

Barbados is also open to Americans as of July 12, 2020, although you will need to be tested for coronavirus within 72 hours of departure and bring a negative test result along. This island nation is also trying to lure remote workers to the island while the pandemic plays out. Thanks to new Visa requirements, you could be eligible to visit Barbados and work remotely for up to one year.

Belize

Belize is expected to open its borders to international travelers on August 15. Not all hotels and resorts will open right away, and the ones that do will be considered “full service” properties that can fully accommodate their guests with everything they need on-property. A negative COVID-19 test result from within the last 72 hours will also be required upon arrival.

This story was originally published by TravelPulse. Read the full article with more destinations here.