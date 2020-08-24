5 things to know Monday

It’s the Republicans turn for their nominating convention

The Republican National Convention is here–ready or not After a 2 1/2- month scramble that included continuously altering locations and ever-changing schedules, the RNC starts practically Monday in both Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. The occasion will be a far cry from the glamour of conventions past, mostly due to the fact that of the hazard of the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the Democratic National Convention, each night will have sub-themes to accompany the general style of “Honoring the Great American Story.” Monday night will be “Land of Promise.” Donald Trump is anticipated to accept his celebration’s governmental election onThursday

USPS head to appear prior to House panel

Top U.S. Postal Service authorities will affirm prior to the House Oversight Committee Monday in the middle of increasing analysis of modifications at the company. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is set to appear along with Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan The hearing comes simply days after the House returned from its August recess to pass a step offering $25 billion for the USPS, which is not likely to pass as it stands in the Republican- managedSenate DeJoy currently appeared Friday prior to a Senate panel,where he acknowledged delays in mail delivery but steadfastly denied political motivations He stated modifications at the company were made to aid bring back the company’s monetary health and called it the Postal …