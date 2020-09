5 things to know for September 4: Covid-19, election, protests, economy, Hong Kong

A Portland male desired in the deadly shooting of an advocate of a conservative group throughout current clashes was himself shot and killed last night as authorities attempted to nab him. He appeared to confess to the earlier killing. As discontent continues to pester the Oregon city, 3 members of its voluntary authorities oversight body have resigned over the escalating tensions Meanwhile, Joe Biden gone to Kenosha and talked with family members of Jacob Blake, the Black male shot and seriously injured there. Wisconsin’s guv stated the visit was “night and day” compared with…