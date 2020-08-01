5 tasks for White people struggling with issues of race

Price: (as of - Details) Energy Star Qualification The ENERGY STAR qualification meeting US Federal Energy Efficiency guidelines established by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency. Features a significantly lower amount of electrical energy use, which means you will save money on that costly electric bill. Enhance Entertainment Experience with Roku/Fire TV Stick Using Roku and Fire TV Stick is an easy way to stream what you love. Users can enjoy the smart TV system with the flexibility of changing one to another. The HD, FHD and 4K options will also be compatible with all systems of smart TV. Simple Remote Package includes remote control with batteries, feet stand. The remote control is easy to browse with minimal buttons and simple design. Dynamic color of LED TV is more expressive through combining the ultra wide-color technology with 16.7 million color gamut.Dimensions (W x H x D): TV with stand: 28.9" x 19.2" x 4.72" TV without stand: 28.9" x 17.1" x 4.72".720p HD resolution, 100V – 60Hz 48W, Energy Star, FCC, ETL Certified.·60Hz refresh rate allows fast moving action scenes to be seen with minimal motion blur.