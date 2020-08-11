5 Self-Paced Learning Strategies For Virtual Training

Enhancing Virtual Training Programs With Immersive Self-Paced Learning

While delivering virtual training has been a significant part of corporate training, the COVID-19 crisis has clearly accelerated its need across the world. With travel restrictions and social distancing, L&D teams are looking at approaches to convert the classroom/ILT sessions to virtual trainings.

What Are The Options To Consider As You Convert Classroom/ILT Sessions To Virtual Trainings?

This virtual training transformation can be handled in 3 formats: