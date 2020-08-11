5 Self-Paced Learning Strategies For Virtual Training

Enhancing Virtual Training Programs With Immersive Self-Paced Learning
While delivering virtual training has been a significant part of corporate training, the COVID-19 crisis has clearly accelerated its need across the world. With travel restrictions and social distancing, L&D teams are looking at approaches to convert the classroom/ILT sessions to virtual trainings.
eBook Release
Virtual Training Guide: How To Future-Proof Your Virtual Training Transformation
Discover tips, best practices, and ideas you can use for your virtual training transformation.
What Are The Options To Consider As You Convert Classroom/ILT Sessions To Virtual Trainings?
This virtual training transformation can be handled in 3 formats:
- Instructor-Led Training (ILT) to Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) migration
Leveraging the platform to create the required impact and learning gain in the new mode.
- Blended training
Building up the VILT sessions with components of self-paced, online training or mobile learning to arrive at the right blend.
- Fully online (self-paced training)
Offering highly immersive learning approaches such as microlearning, mobile learning,…